Eleven individual defending champions and 20 medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are among the entries for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25 taking place on 21-23 March.The final entry lists confirm that 576 athletes from 127 countries have been entered for the global event in China.Download:Entry lists by event and season’s bestEntry lists by countryThe 576 entries comprise 264 women and 312 men.Champions from the last edition of the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow who will be defending their titles in Nanjing include world record-holders Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Devynne Charlton (60m hurdles) and Grant Holloway (60m hurdles), plus Molly Caudery (pole vault), Tsige Duguma (800m), Hamish Kerr (high jump), Thea Lafond (triple jump), Sarah Mitton (shot put), Nicola Olyslagers (high jump), Miltiadis Tentoglou (long jump) and Hugues Fabrice Zango (triple jump).Duplantis, Holloway, Kerr, Lafond and Tentoglou followed their glory in Glasgow by becoming Olympic champions in Paris last year and they will be joined in Nanjing by their fellow Olympic gold medallists Yaroslava Mahuchikh (high jump) and Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m and 3000m), who are also among the world record-holders in action.Home stars among the entries include Olympic and two-time world shot put gold medallist Gong Lijiao and two-time global triple jump medallist Zhu Yaming.Event-by-event previews will be published on the World Athletics website in the coming days. Sprints, hurdles and relays will be previewed on Monday 17 March, while we look ahead to distance and combined events action on Tuesday 18 March. The field events will be previewed on Wednesday 19 March.

