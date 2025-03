Laos national team head coach Ha Hyeok-jun has added several foreign-based players ahead of the team’s friendly against Sri Lanka next week.Laos will play Sri Lanka on 20 March 2025 in Vientiane as a tune-up match before taking on Vietnam five days later in the first game of the final qualifying round of the Asian Cup 2027.The match against Vietnam will be played at the Go Dau Stadium in Binh Duong.  LAOS NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING SQUAD GOALKEEPERSKop Lokphathip (EZRA FC)Keooudone Souvannasangso (ARMY FC)Anoulak Vilaphon (YOUNG ELEPHANTS FC) DEFENDERSPhouthavong Sangvilai (EZRA FC)Anantaza Siphongphan (EZRA FC)Xeedee Phomsavanh (EZRA FC)Vongsakda Chanthaluexay (EZRA FC)Khammanh Thapaseuth (EZRA FC)Phethdavanh Somsanid (MASTER FC)Sonevilai Phethviengsy (MASTER FC)At Viengkham (MASTER FC)Jenou Yasotoukee (MAZDA VIENGCHANH FC)Xayyasith Singsavang (NAMTHA UNITED)Inthavong Luangsalad (ARMY FC)Chittakone Vannachone (LUANGPRABANG FC)Victor Ngovinassack (IS SELONGEY B, FRANCE)  MIDFIELDERSRoman Anousone Ango (SV LINX, GERMANY) Phoutthalak Thongsanith (EZRA FC)Chanthavixay Khounthoumphone (EZRA FC)Damoth Thongkhamsavath (EZRA FC)Phousomboun Panyavong (ARMY FC)Sonesanith Phommachan (MASTER 7)Anoulak Sayyalath (NAMTHA UNITED) STRIKERSTheo Klein (OMAHA MAVERICKS, USA)Bounphachan Bounkong (PREAH KHAN REACH SVAY RIENG FC, CAMBODIA)Chony Wenpaserth (EZRA FC)Peter Phanthavong (EZRA FC)Kydavone Souvanny (YOUNG ELEPHANTS FC) #AFF#LFF

