Entry lists for the World Athletics U20 Championships Lima 24 confirm that more than 1700 athletes from 134 teams are set to compete at the Estadio Atletico de la Videna between 27-31 August.

While many athletes will be making their international debut in Lima, for some the path to Peru has gone via Paris.

The list of Olympians who will compete for age group honours following the Paris 2024 Games includes Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza, who helped South Africa to men’s 4x100m silver in Paris, and Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew, who finished fifth in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Jamaica’s Alana Reid contested the 4x100m and Torrie Lewis of Australia ran the 200m and 4x100m at the Paris Olympics, and they top the list of entries for the women’s 100m in Lima.

Estonia’s Karmen Bruus (high jump), Uzbekistan’s Sharifa Davronova (triple jump), Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa (5000m) and Jamaica’s Kerrica Hill (100m hurdles) all won gold at the last edition of the World U20 Championships in Cali in 2022 and are entered to defend their titles.

Nations to have entered the biggest teams are USA with 100 entries, Germany with 92 entries and Australia with 68 entries.

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on the eve of the championships.

World Athletics

