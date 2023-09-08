Men’s singles top seed Eogene Ewe marches into the semifinals of the Malaysia Junior International Challenge 2023 after beating Garret Tan of the United States in the quarterfinals here at Dewan Wawasan 2020 in Perlis.

But the seventh seeded American certainly did not make it easy for Eogene when he put up some tough resistance before succumbing to the battle that lasted a good 38 minutes.

In the end, 18-year-old Eogene has just a tad more in the tank to win the game 21-11, 21-15.

Eogene’s opponent in the semifinals tomorrow is the tournament’s fourth seed Patcharakit Apiratchataset from Thailand.

The 16-year-old Patcharakit overcame eighth-seeded Lok Hong Quan from Malaysia, 21-18, 21-14 in 40 minutes.

In the meantime, second seed Marcus Lau Jun Hui from Singapore was bundled out of the competition by Malaysia’s Jan Jireh Lee.

The fifth seeded Jan Jireh took the first set 21-6 before the latter stormed back to win the second set 21-9.

But Jan Jireh did not stutter in the third and final set to win 21-11 in the duel that lasted some 54 minutes.

Like this: Like Loading...