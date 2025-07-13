Erick Thohir, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) has reminded PT LIB to hold a pre-season Women’s League competition starting in 2026.

PT LIB are the organiser of the top-tier Indonesia Liga 1.

“We must build a strong foundation. This pre-season league is not just a trial tournament, but the embryo of a more established and competitive Women’s League in the future,” said Erick.

The proposed event will see the participation of four clubs as an initial embryo and will serve as a crucial framework towards the establishment of a more professional Women’s League in 2027.

