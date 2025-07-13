BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 12: Lucas di Grassi of Brazil driving the (11) Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team Lola-Yamaha T001 leads Robin Frijns of the Netherlands driving the (4) Envision Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 7 on track during the Berlin E-Prix, Round 13 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Tempelhof Airport Circuit on July 12, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro/LAT Images)

Mitch Evans took the 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix title in Round 13, marking his first win and points since the São Paulo season opener, and tying the all-time Formula E win record

FIA Drivers’ Championship leader Oliver Rowland failed to finish the race, allowing Pascal Wehrlein, who finished second and secured the Fastest Lap point, to close the gap to 50 points in the FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship

TAG Heuer Porsche strengthened its position in the FIA Teams’ and Manufacturers’ battles, despite a penalty for António Félix da Costa

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues in Berlin with Round 14 on Sunday 13 July before heading to the final double-header event in London in two weeks time

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans steered to victory in the 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix Round 13, heading home TAG Heuer Porsche’s reigning champion Pascal Wehrlein as championship leader Oliver Rowland failed to finish for Nissan Formula E Team.

The polesitter led the vast majority of the race in controlled fashion, stretching his lead when required and steering through a couple of spells under the FIA Safety Car with enough in-hand to hold off a late charge from Wehrlein.

The German clambered from P9 on the grid and scrapped his hardest for every last point on offer knowing Rowland hadn’t scored, with the Brit slipping up in a late overtaking manoeuvre at the hairpin on Lap 33, incurring race-ending damage to his Nissan in the process.

Try as he might, Wehrlein couldn’t outstrip the New Zealander Evans, who held fast for a first win – and his first points – since the São Paulo season opener back in December. He now ties the all-time Formula E win record of 14 with Sebastien Buemi.

Wehrlein did secure the point for Fastest Lap of the race, though, and closed the gap to Rowland to 50 points, with 87 still on offer over the final three rounds of Season 11.

That second spot would also boost Porsche in the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ battle, but it could have been even better for the Stuttgart manufacturer had teammate António Félix da Costa not incurred the wrath of the stewards late on for an overly-aggressive move on Jake Hughes (Maserati MSG Racing) – demoting the Portuguese from third to 10th via a five-second penalty and ending his FIA World Drivers’ Championship challenge in the process.

All that sees Porsche 30 points clear of Nissan in the FIA Teams’ Championship and five points ahead of the Japanese marque in the FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship running.

Mitch Evans, No. 9, Jaguar TCS Racing:

“I wasn’t expecting that today, it’s been difficult for us since São Paulo. There were tricky conditions and I was managing some stuff towards the end of the race with the brakes which wasn’t easy. I was quite happy with a bit of a gap, but nonetheless the car was competitive throughout the race and there were some good strategy calls from the team. My guys did so well. There’s always some work to do, but this is a nice reward for everyone back at Jaguar TCS Racing.”

Pascal Wehrlein, No. 94, TAG Heuer Porsche said:

“It was an important day and a good race, starting from P9. Finishing second is a good result, but we had a small taste of the victory. I think pace-wise, we were the quickest, so I tried really hard and it was close in the end. I think we can be happy with today – good points for the team, good points for the championship, and tomorrow is another chance. Every race is all-in and we try to maximise every one.”

Edoardo Mortara, No. 48, Mahindra Racing said:

“I think that the race actually went quite well for us, we kept one ATTACK MODE towards the end – I think that was the key actually to pass quite a few cars after the Safety Car. I’m happy with a second podium in a row, it looked good for us to take that – it’s taken quite a bit of time to actually chase a podium, and now there’s another moment, it’s very positive for the team.”

Round 14 on Sunday 13 July gets underway with just one Free Practice at 09:00 local time, followed by qualifying and the race at 11:20 and 16:05 local time, respectively.

