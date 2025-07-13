World-leading meeting records were set by Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Femke Bol at Herculis, but perhaps the biggest talking point came from Noah Lyles, who won the 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday (11).

The Olympic 100m champion hadn’t raced since April due to minor injury issues in his ankle, but any questions over the US sprinter’s form were answered swiftly within the space of 20 seconds after the gun fired for the men’s 200m.

Lyles, who was drawn in lane seven, just one lane outside Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, got a solid start and was level with the world leader as they came off the bend. The multiple world champion showed no signs of rustiness as he held his form well in the closing stages, pulling away from Tebogo to win in 19.88. Tebogo was second in 19.97, just 0.02 ahead of Zimbabwe’s Makanakaishe Charamba.

Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi lived up to expectations in what was arguably the toughest test of his career so far. Not only did the men’s 800m reunite all eight finalists from the 2024 Olympics, it also had the addition of world indoor champion Josh Hoey and Oceanian record-holder Peter Bol.

Wanyonyi tracked the pacemaker through the first half as 400m was covered in 49.21, 0.07 quicker than David Rudisha’s first lap when the legendary Kenyan set his world record. Once the pacemaker dropped out, Wanyonyi held the lead until the end and pulled away from Hoey, who was doing his best to hold off Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati.

Wanyonyi crossed the line in 1:41.44, shaving 0.02 from the meeting record Sedjati set last year and racking up his sixth career sub-1:42 clocking – just one shy of Rudisha’s record tally. Hoey was second in a PB of 1:42.01 with Sedjati placing third (1:42.20). Bol came through to set an Oceanian record of 1:42.55 in fourth, one place ahead of world champion Marco Arop (1:42.73).

Like fellow Herculis debutant Wanyonyi, Femke Bol also ensured her first Monaco appearance was a good one. The world champion bided her time in the women’s 400m hurdles and pulled away gradually from former world record-holder Dalilah Muhammad to win in a world-leading 51.95, breaking one of the oldest track meeting records at Herculis.

Muhammad was second in a season’s best of 52.58, also inside the previous meeting record set by Lashina Demus back in 2009. Olympic silver medallist Anna Cockrell was third in 52.91, also a season’s best.

Nelly Chepchirchir maintained her undefeated record in 2025 to win the women’s 1000m in one of the fastest times in history.

The Kenyan, no doubt inspired by the recent record-breaking feats of compatriots Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet, sat back in the field during the early stages, allowing Jessica Hull to take the leading spot behind the pacemaker.

Chepchirchir moved up in the second half and took the lead just before 800m, reached in 1:58.41, still inside world record pace. The record slipped out of her grasp in the final stages, but Chepchirchir pulled away from the field to win in 2:29.77, elevating her to fourth on the world all-time list.

USA’s Addison Wiley came through for second place in a North American record of 2:30.71 with Hull finishing third in an Oceanian record of 2:30.96.

Yomif Kejelcha was similarly dominant in the men’s 5000m. The two-time world indoor champion led through 3000m in 7:39.47 with Sweden’s Andreas Almgren close behind, but he dropped out soon after.

Kejelcha, meanwhile, then pulled away from his remaining opponents and won comfortably in 12:49.46, his third consecutive sub-12:50 time this year. France’s Jimmy Gressier came through for second place in 12:53.36 ahead of Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew (12.53.51). In fourth, Mohamed Abdilaahi broke the long-standing German record with 12:53.63.

In the 400m flat, world and Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino had to call upon all of her strength in the home straight to reel in Aaliyah Butler. Paulino caught the US youngster just before the line to win in 49.06, while Butler was rewarded with a PB of 49.09 in second. Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce (49.63) and Olympic bronze medallist Natalia Bukowiecka (49.72) set season’s bests in third and fourth.

Paulino wasn’t the only world and Olympic champion who had to pull out something special to hold on to victory. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali had initially tried to attack the world record in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. He carved out a huge lead at the half-way point but his pace then began to fade.

On the final lap, Japan’s Ryuji Miura started motoring and even caught El Bakalli at the top of the home straight, but the Moroccan responded and sprinted to the finish line in 8:03.18. Miura was rewarded with a huge national record of 8:03.43 and Kenya’s Edmund Serem set a PB of 8:04.00 in third.

Convincing wins for Alfred, Tapper and Cunningham

Olympic champion Julien Alfred returned to winning ways after her recent surprise defeat in Eugene. The St Lucian sprinter trailed USA’s Jacious Sears at the start of the women’s 100m, but came through strongly to win in 10.79, running into a -1.4m/s headwind. Sears held on for second in 11.02.

Megan Tapper equalled her recent PB of 12.34 to take a surprise victory in the women’s 100m hurdles. Ditaji Kambundji was second in 12.43 in a race where Olympic champion Masai Russell (12.57) and US compatriot Grace Stark (12.64) struggled over the early barriers.

USA’s 2022 world silver medallist Trey Cunningham notched up his second Diamond League victory in a row, following on from his win in Paris last month. The 26-year-old put together a near faultless run to lead a US 1-2-3 in 13.09 from world leader Cordell Tinch (13.14) and 19-year-old Ja’Kobe Tharp (13.17), who was making his Diamond League debut.

Meeting record for Duplantis, world leads for Scott and Sanghyeok

All three jumping events on the programme produced notable performances.

Pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis won the men’s pole vault and claimed the meeting record with a winning clearance of 6.05m. There are now just two Diamond League meeting records (Rabat and London) left for the Swede to claim. Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis and Australia’s Kurtis Marschall were second and third respectively, both clearing 5.92m.

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott continued his strong run of form to win the men’s triple jump. He set a PB of 17.44m in round five then improved in the final round to 17.52m – the farthest outdoor jump in the world this year. Algeria’s Yasser Triki was second (17.23m).

World indoor champion Woo Sanghyeok also produced the best outdoor jump in the world this year, winning the men’s high jump with 2.34m. Czechia’s Jan Stefela was second with 2.32m.

European champion Jessica Schilder uncorked a final-round effort of 20.39m to win the women’s shot put from world champion Chase Jackson (20.06m) and world indoor champion Sarah Mitton (20.00m). – WORLD ATHLETICS

