The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 10 progresses with Rounds 6 & 7 at the Misano World Circuit in Italy
The Misano E-Prix double-header marks the championship’s first visit to the prestigious circuit known for intense two-wheel action, and the series’ seventh meet in the country
The next instalment of the Season 10 calendar promises an unpredictable and action-packed weekend following a season start of fierce competition, featuring five different race winners, from five different teams, in just five races
Both Saturday and Sunday’s races will be available to watch live worldwide, at 15:00 local time
It’s race week once again for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as the championship’s 22 drivers descend on another brand-new location for Rounds 6 & 7 of Season 10, the Misano E-Prix, on 13-14 April.
After a thrilling start to Season 10, Formula E is back in Italy – this time, at the Misano World Circuit – for the next chapter in the battle for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in front of a passionate motorsport fanbase.
With six years of racing history in Italy, all eyes will be on the adapted Misano World Circuit to deliver even more exciting racing to Formula E fans in the grandstands and around the world.
For Mahindra Racing’s Edoardo Mortara, this race holds special significance: The Italian-Swiss-French driver will be eager to perform well in front of a home crowd, especially after his promising performance in Tokyo.
Eyes will also be on Mitch Evans, arguably the most successful Formula E driver in Italy, with an impressive four wins in Rome previously. Alongside his current teammate Nick Cassidy, Evans secured a 1-2 finish for the Jaguar powertrain last year in Italy at the Rome E-Prix, and so will no doubt be feeling the pressure of maintaining their “ones to beat” track record.
Max Günther will arrive at Misano fresh off his most recent victory, aiming to capitalise on his momentum and thrill fans with another stellar performance for Maserati MSG Racing on home Italian soil. Meanwhile, Oliver Rowland enters the race weekend looking to extend his impressive streak of podium finishes, seeking a fourth consecutive top-three finish. With his consistent form, Rowland is a force to be reckoned with heading into the Misano World Circuit.
With the title race wide open, Pascal Wehrlein will also be pushing the limits to sustain his momentum and secure a more comfortable lead in the standings.
The 2024 Misano E-Prix starts at 15:00 local time on both Saturday and Sunday, 13 and 14 April.
MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT: FORMULA E’S NEWEST RACING HERITAGE HUB
For the next exhilarating double-header weekend, the Formula E paddock will descend onto the renowned Misano World Circuit for the first time. For its debut on the Formula E calendar, the track will boast a thrilling layout spanning 3.381km with 14 turns, promising non-stop action for fans worldwide.
Nestled in the picturesque Rimini province of Italy, the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, also known as Misano Circuit Sic 58, has been a staple on the motorsport scene since its inception in 1972. Renowned for its rapid, flowing track and plethora of overtaking opportunities, Misano has been a favourite among MotoGP and WorldSBK enthusiasts for decades.
Its rich history and reputation as a hotspot for motorsport events also includes the likes of endurance racing, Ferrari Challenge, DTM, and FIA Formula 3, meaning the venue will be more familiar to some drivers than others.
STILL TOO SOON TO CALL: THE STORY OF SEASON 10
In Formula E’s milestone 10th year, fans have already witnessed a flurry of excitement and unpredictability. Pascal Wehrlein dominated in Mexico City, securing TAG Heuer Porsche’s sixth victory. Reigning World Champion, Jake Dennis, siezed a masterful win in Diriyah for Andretti Formula E Team, while Jaguar TCS Racing’s Nick Cassidy made a stunning Saudi Arabian debut for his new team with a victory in the second outing of the double-header. Sam Bird broke his winless streak in São Paulo by clinching NEOM McLaren’s first-ever Formula E race win, and Max Günther triumphed on the streets of Tokyo. With five different winners from five teams in five races, the title fight is still up in the air.
As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gears up for its sixth and seventh rounds, the current driver standings are as follows: Round 1 winner Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche leads the pack with an impressive streak of 16 consecutive races with points. Close behind is Nick Cassidy from Jaguar TCS Racing and Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team following three podiums each this season.
Reigning World Champion, Jake Dennis, from Andretti Formula E Team follows closely in fourth place, with Max Günther of Maserati MSG Racing rounding out the top five.
Behind the front-runners, eight different teams are currently featured in the Driver’s Championship top 10.
ROOKIES AT THE READY
Ahead of the main event, Formula E will host a rookie free practice session on Friday, providing each team with the opportunity to showcase new young talent vying to make a name for themselves in the competitive world of motorsport.
This session promises to add an extra layer of anticipation and excitement to the race weekend, while teams also gather valuable data that will aid them in strategic decision-making down the line. More details of the rookie line-up will be released in the lead-up to the race weekend, with a number of exciting up-and-comers hitting the track in GEN3 machines.
ENTERTAINMENT OFF THE TRACK
In addition to all the action on the track, Formula E fans should get ready for an unforgettable day in the Allianz Fan Village.
Perhaps most exciting, is the debut addition of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup series to the Misano in-field. The cutting-edge international all-terrain electric motorcycle series is currently in its second season. Each team consists of two riders of both genders who compete for individual and team honours.
E-Xplorer utilises an EnduroCross style of competition, combining the high speeds of motocross with the challenging obstacles synonymous with enduro racing. To challenge the riders’ skills, the courses feature a mix of tough obstacles such as rock piles and logs, as well as dirt jumps and bumpy sections to enhance the spectacle. The E-Xplorer paddock will be set up for a series of demonstrations throughout the weekend for all Misano E-Prix ticket holders to enjoy.
Visitors can also dive into the excitement of the gaming arena, and grab photos with local artists. Food and drinks will be available from a variety of cuisines while younger fans can enjoy the Kid’s Zone with face painting, giant bubbles, and more.
The day also promises live performances throughout, including live music from The Vamps frontman Bradley Simpson and Rose Villain.
Since his successful career with The Vamps, Simpson has transitioned from band frontman to solo artist, embarking on an exciting new chapter in his career. This includes beginning a series of live performances and releasing his debut single, “Cry at the Moon.” He began his tour earlier in March this year, with sold out shows in London and Birmingham, continuing onto New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.
Ahead of the spectacular in Misano, Bradley has said:
“I went to Formula E in London last year and loved it. Since then I got the bug for racing and can’t wait to come to Italy to perform!”
Rose Villain, is an Italian singer-songwriter who achieved popularity in 2016, thanks to the platinum certified single “Don Medellín” together with Italian rapper Salmo and then, in 2020, with the quadruple platinum certified single “Chico”, together with Italian rapper Guè Pequeno.