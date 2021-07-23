Nine images that sum up each round of the 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship so far

From the noise and the adrenaline of the MotoGP™ World Championship, we find ourselves in a period of tranquility and calm during the summer break. What better time to take a different look at our opening nine rounds of 2021 then, with just one image from each summing up what went down. Because, after all, a picture paints a thousand words.