Three events on the same weekend kick off the new season

Audi Tradition App shows events and exhibitions at a glance

Audi Tradition kicks off the 2026 event season with three highlights on a single weekend: at the end of January, the Bremen Classic Motorshow, the F.A.T. Ice Race in Zell am See, and the Concours event “The I.C.E.” in St. Moritz are on the schedule. The Audi museum mobile in Ingolstadt, Germany, welcomes visitors to International Museum Day on May 17 and Night of the Museums on September 12.

Regular updates and additional information on all events at which Audi Tradition showcases the history of the four rings and their historic brands are available in the Audi Tradition app.

The Bremen Classic Motorshow (January 30–February 1) in Bremen, Germany, marks the start of this year’s program: Audi Tradition will commemorate the premiere of the Audi A3 30 years ago and will offer guidance to visitors interested in spare parts for classics and modern classics from Audi.

Nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen is set to turn laps in an Audi Sport quattro S1 E2 at “The I.C.E.” on January 30 and 31 in St. Moritz on the frozen Lake Moritz in Switzerland, and on Saturday, January 31, two-time German rally champion Harald Demuth will be driving an Audi quattro Rallye A2 at the F.A.T. Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria.

Every year, motorsport fans from all over the world make the pilgrimage to the Festival of Speed in Goodwood, England – this year’s event will take place from July 9 to 12, and Audi Tradition will once again be there to meet the fans. Things will also be sporting at the Eifel Rallye Festival (July 23-25) in Daun in the Vulkaneifel mountains of Germany. Furthermore, Audi Tradition will be bringing vehicles out of storage for the Heidelberg Historic (July 9-11) and the Donau Classic (July 17-18).

The Audi Tradition app provides regular updates and further information on special exhibitions at the Audi museum mobile and events at which Audi Tradition presents classics from the company’s history. The free app can be downloaded from the major app stores for iOS and Android smartphones.

