Ahmad Redzuan Zulwaqarriz Ahmad Redzuan said that ‘keeping a calm mindset was important’ after making the Round of 16 of the Men’s Doubles alongside partner Isyraf Hafizin Ibrahim in the first leg, PETRONAS National Under-21 Championship 2026 here at the Perak BA Hall.

The pair of 17-year-olds, who had won the BAT YONEX Pathum Thani Junior International Series last year, blazed past their opponents, Cheng Jinn Yang-Jason Afandy Wong, in 20 minutes’ ease.

The ranked 3rd/4th pair of Ahmad Redzuan from Terengganu and Isyraf Hafizin from Sarawak scorched to the 15-3, 15-5 victory as they aim for a real shot at the PETRONAS National U21 Championship crown.

“Our strategy today was basically the same as usual, but we made a few adjustments based on the speed of the shuttle. We focused more on the front and middle of the court to control the pace of the game and put pressure on our opponents,” said Ahmad Redzuan.

“We tried to play more patiently and calmly throughout the match because by staying consistent and composed, we can avoid making easy mistakes and maintain control of the game. For us, keeping a calm mindset is very important, especially when facing opponents who try to fight back.

Added Isyraf Hafizin: “Redzuan and I tried to communicate a lot and always support each other. This way, we can make sure that every decision we make is in line with our strategy.

“Of course, our goal is clear, which is to win every match. We will try to maintain a positive mindset, stay focused for the next round, improve every aspect of our game, and give our best to secure the win this time.”

Ahmad Redzuan and Isyraf Hafizin’s opponent in the Round of 16 is Penang’s Chew Jun Wei-Tiow Shi Qin, with the pair of 20-year-olds needing just 17 minutes to dispose ranked 9th/16th Hazrilz Haiqal Zaizul Fazli-Lim Hau Jay 15-10, 15-9.

