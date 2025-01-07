ASICS announced the launch of the latest model in its increasingly popular bounce category, the NOVABLAST™ 5 running shoe. The highly anticipated update to the NOVABLAST™ line delivers a uniquely energized and comfortable running experience through a combination of lightweight materials and ASICS’ new midsole material.

In line with the ASICS Design Philosophy, which ensures continuous improvements in each new product, the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoe introduces key updates to the midsole foam, upper and tongue tooling and overall design elements.

NEW MATERIAL INTRODUCTION

Initially introduced last year on the GLIDERIDE™ MAX shoe, the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoe will feature FF BLASTTM MAX foam cushioning, which helps increase the bounce properties by approximately 8.5% from the previous NOVABLAST™ model. Currently, the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoe is the only shoe in the ASICS product range that utilizes a complete FF BLAST™ MAX technology midsole.

The upper of the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoe has also been improved for comfort, now utilizing an Engineered Jacquard mesh that enhances breathability compared to the previous version’s woven upper. Also taking inspiration from the SUPERBLAST™ footwear line, the tongue construction on the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoe mirrors the same gusseted wing construction to help create a secure lockdown and instill confidence during workouts.

DESIGN LANGUAGE

The NOVABLAST™ 5 shoe retains its signature geometric midsole appearance, a standout feature since the product’s inception five years ago. The design lines are intended to create an illusion of dimensional warp as the runner or walker moves through their stride.

“We approached the design and structure of the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoe in a way that would allow the FF BLAST™ MAX to show its full potential for the consumer,” said Yosuke Atarashi, Senior Designer of Footwear at ASICS and lead designer of the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoe. “Visually, we wanted the design to mimic the wearer’s dynamic experience and underfoot feeling as they run in this latest version of the NOVABLAST™ line.”

The midsole and outsole construction of the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoe incorporates enhancements that build on the energetic, bouncy, and comfortable ride of its predecessor. The inclusion of a pod-like groove in the forefoot improves springy sensation, enabling runners to feel propelled forward with each step.

Retailing at RM 599, the NOVABLAST™ 5 will be available at all ASICS stores and ASICS.com from 10 January 2025 onwards.

To find out more about the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoe and the latest technologies, please visit

