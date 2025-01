The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have parted ways with Shin Tae-yong as the head coach of the Indonesia national team and the national Under-23 team.In a brief statement, the PSSI stated that ‘the decision was made based on a long and careful consideration and evaluation carried out by PSSI and the Indonesia National Team Board as a whole with regards to the team’s performance and the long-term goals to be achieved.’The 54-year-old Tae-yong has been in the position since 2020. #AFF

