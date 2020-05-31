Formula 1® and 8JS have joined forces to create a new premium menswear & womenswear co-branded range to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport. The capsule collection includes t-shirts, polo shirts, sweatshirts and jackets, and capture the essence and DNA of the golden era of the sport, whilst creating a collection focused on the future of the sport and celebrating what’s to come.

Created by Sacha Prost, son of four-time world champion Alain Prost and his sister-in-law Delphine Prost, the 8JS’ fashion line is about two families, two worlds and two organisations sharing their vision, ideas and heritage to create a tangible legacy.

Sacha Prost, Co-founder, 8Js Said: .

“We are honoured to become an official licensee of the championship that has had us dreaming since day 1. Motor racing and Formula 1 make an important part of 8JS´ DNA. It is because of the love we give this sport that we decided to create a brand entirely dedicated to carrying its values over into fashion”.

Joan Carrera Lopez, Senior Manager Retail & CPG Licensing, Formula 1 Said:

“We are very excited to be working with 8Js on this new collection to celebrate our 70th Anniversary, working with Sacha and the 8Js team has been a fantastic experience. The Prosts, are a family which has been very much a part of our racing heritage has now created a collection to celebrate part of our future. It’s a such a great way to mark such a landmark anniversary as we look to what the next 70 years hold”.

The co-branded range was recently released on the 8JS official website, https://8-js.com/collections/8js-x-f1.