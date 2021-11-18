The FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative gave assistance to sanitise and clean Masjid Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah, Masjid Kampong Pulaie, Masjid Pintu Malim as well as Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam.

At the same time, FABD also donated 5 units of fogging machines with 15 liquid solutions to each of the venues with the hope of enhancing the management of each premise so as to make it clean and safe for the public.

The FABD are hopeful that the fogging machines will be able to support the premises for their preparation towards the upcoming transition period and the reopening of the premises as well as part of the post-Covid new normal.

Demonstrations on using the machines were conducted by members of the FABD Secretariat and witnessed by representatives from Masjid Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah, Yang Mulia Haji Zailani Haji Malik who is the acting head of Kg Sg Akar; Masjid Kampong Pulaie represented by their caretaker Yang Mulia Mohd Alihan Abusamah; Masjid Kg Pintu Malim by Iman Yang Mulia Haji Azrul Haji Zaini; and Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam by theri Education Board of Trustee Dato Dr Omar Khalid.

Also present to witness the ceremony were the FABD Executive Committee Members headed by FABD President Yang Mulia Pengiran Haji Matusin Pengiran Haji Matasan, along with representatives from the District Football Associations and the Brunei Darussalam Referee Association.

The delegation took turns in the cleaning campaign after undergoing an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) self-test kit, before entering the premises as part of the SOP practised by the FABD.

