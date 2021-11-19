In addition, there is a club racing title in Germany and the current leading position in the GT World Challenge Australia, the finale of which runs parallel to the race at Kyalami.

The brand’s customer teams have already won the GT World Challenge Europe, the ADAC GT Masters and the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 – three of the most important GT3 racing series in Europe.

“Now we’re fighting for more titles on a particularly beautiful track. A success would be the crowning glory of an already very successful GT3 season.”