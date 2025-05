The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have appointed Joel Cornelli as the new head coach of the Malaysia women’s national team or better known as the Malayan Tigress.The 58-year-old Cornelli from Brazil replaced Soleen Al-Zoubi, who is now the FAM Women’s Football Technical Director. Cornelli has over two decades of coaching experience, where his last appointment was with Indonesia Liga 1 side Arema FC. #AFF

