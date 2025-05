The Lion City Sailors have been crowned champions of the 2024/25 Singapore Premier League (SPL) despite a one nil loss against Balestier Khalsa at the Jalan Besar Stadium. While Balestier put up a spirited fight, this result had no impact on the title that was secured four days earlier. For more, please click on https://spl.sg/lion-city-sailors-crowned-2024-25-singapore-premier-league-champions/ #AFF#FAS

