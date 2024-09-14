Thailand got the start they wanted at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 when they beat Croatia 2-1 in their opening game of Group B at the Bukhara Universal Sports Complex in Uzbekistan.The reigning ASEAN champions ensured their first three points of the competition off goals from Muhammad Osamanmusa (in the third minute) and Ronnachai Jungwongsuk (30th).Antonio Sekulic scored Croatia’s goal in the 31st minute.”I would like to congratulate all the players. It was a tough and challenging game. We have created history by beating a team from Europe for the first time in world futsal,” said Miguel Rodrigo, the head coach of Thailand Futsal national team.”We will face Cuba next, so I told the players that we cannot afford to be careless. Don’t think that Cuba is an easy opponent. We will have to continue to concentrate no matter who the opponent is.” Thailand’s second game in Group B against Cuba will be on 17 September 2024. #AFF#FIFA

