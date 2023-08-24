A world-class lineup, both on and off the pitch: Audi employees presented players from FC Bayern Munich with company cars for the new season at the Audi Piazza in Ingolstadt. The entire vehicle fleet again consists of fully electric premium vehicles. In September, the stars’ refurbished cars from the previous season will be available for sale. For the 2023/24 season, which started a few days ago, FC Bayern players will now drive the fully electric premium models Audi RS e-tron GT1 , Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron. This year’s most popular model among the pro soccer players is once again the Audi RS e-tron GT1 . Twelve players, including Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, and Joshua Kimmich, have opted for the four-door coupé. With a total output of 440 kW (598 PS), the Audi RS e-tron GT1 accelerates from zero to one hundred km/h (62 mph) in just 3.3 seconds. The high-voltage battery provides a range of up to 488 kilometers ( 303 mi) and recharges quickly thanks to its 800-volt technology. The vehicle fleet has an optimal e-mobility infrastructure at the club’s grounds on Säbener Straße, where Audi and FC Bayern have installed 38 charging points. More than 20 charging points are also available at the Allianz Arena. “In their long-standing partnership, FC Bayern Munich and Audi represent progress, passion, and high performance. This season, we are demonstrating this again with a fully electric fleet of vehicles for players and officials. Together, we are building on previous successes and continuing to shape a sustainable and progressive future,” says Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG. Original players’ cars for sale The original players’ cars from last season will soon be available for purchase as used cars. As well as the vehicles, which Audi is refurbishing, buyers will receive a certificate of authenticity and a signed shirt from the previous owner. The cars for sale include several Audi RS e-tron GT1 models, such as those belonging to Serge Gnabry. At the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich (September 5 to 10), interested buyers can submit a reservation request via tablets at the Audi Experience area in the FC Bayern World. The cars will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Employees and children meet soccer stars in the flesh Some employees were treated to a memorable experience at the vehicle handover on August 23: Around 30 employees who presented the car keys to the players had the opportunity to meet the stars from Germany’s record champion club. Moreover, the employees’ children between the ages of six and ten lined the players’ path to where the handover took place. Employees could apply on the intranet in advance for these unique experiences. At the Audi Piazza in Ingolstadt, the soccer stars made time for autographs and selfies with their fans. The team then took a look behind the scenes at Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt and visited, among other plant features, the assembly line, body shop, Lighting Assistance Center, and wind tunnel center. The site is currently preparing for production of the Audi Q6 e-tron. Andreas Jung, Executive Board Member responsible for marketing at FC Bayern: “After more than 20 years of partnership, FC Bayern and Audi work together extremely well as a team. This season, we are continuing our sustainable mobility journey. In doing so, we are both striving for further success – both on the pitch and in our commitment to an even more ecological future.” Audi has backed FC Bayern Munich since 2002; their partnership was recently extended until 2029. The cooperation with the FC Bayern Women’s team, which Audi has supported since 2021 and was recently extended, will run until at least 2025. The brand with the four rings has also been a shareholder in FC Bayern München AG since 2011.