Football Federation Australia (FFA) have released the schedule of matches for the remainder of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season.

The revised regular season schedule will feature 27 matches to be played in 28 days starting Thursday 16 July followed by a 5 game Hyundai A-League 2020 Finals Series, with matches to feature across FOX SPORTS, SKY Sport (NZ), ABC TV, Kayo Sports and MyFootball Live App, Live Fast and Data Free for Telstra mobile customers.

FFA’s Head of Leagues, Greg O’Rourke, is eagerly looking forward to seeing the Hyundai A-League start-up again after its forced break due to COVID-19.

“Over the past 3 months, all stakeholders have been working hard together with one goal in mind – To finish what we started.”

CURRENT STANDINGS OF Hyundai A-League 2019/20 CLUB P W D L GF GA GD PTS Sydney FC 20 15 3 2 42 16 26 48 Melbourne City FC 23 12 4 7 42 34 8 40 Wellington Phoenix 20 11 3 6 33 23 10 36 Brisbane Roar FC 22 10 5 7 25 24 1 35 Perth Glory 20 8 7 5 35 22 13 31 Western United FC 20 8 3 9 34 28 6 27 Adelaide United 21 9 0 12 34 42 -8 27 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 21 7 5 9 27 30 -3 26 Newcastle Jets 22 6 6 10 26 39 -13 24 Melbourne Victory 21 5 5 11 24 35 -11 20 Central Coast Mariners 22 4 1 17 22 51 -29 13

