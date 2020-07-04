Football Federation Australia (FFA) have released the schedule of matches for the remainder of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season.
The revised regular season schedule will feature 27 matches to be played in 28 days starting Thursday 16 July followed by a 5 game Hyundai A-League 2020 Finals Series, with matches to feature across FOX SPORTS, SKY Sport (NZ), ABC TV, Kayo Sports and MyFootball Live App, Live Fast and Data Free for Telstra mobile customers.
FFA’s Head of Leagues, Greg O’Rourke, is eagerly looking forward to seeing the Hyundai A-League start-up again after its forced break due to COVID-19.
“Over the past 3 months, all stakeholders have been working hard together with one goal in mind – To finish what we started.”
For more, please click on to https://www.a-league.com.au/news/hyundai-a-league-201920-remaining-schedule-matches-released
CURRENT STANDINGS OF Hyundai A-League 2019/20
|CLUB
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Sydney FC
|20
|15
|3
|2
|42
|16
|26
|48
|Melbourne City FC
|23
|12
|4
|7
|42
|34
|8
|40
|Wellington Phoenix
|20
|11
|3
|6
|33
|23
|10
|36
|Brisbane Roar FC
|22
|10
|5
|7
|25
|24
|1
|35
|Perth Glory
|20
|8
|7
|5
|35
|22
|13
|31
|Western United FC
|20
|8
|3
|9
|34
|28
|6
|27
|Adelaide United
|21
|9
|0
|12
|34
|42
|-8
|27
|Western Sydney Wanderers FC
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|30
|-3
|26
|Newcastle Jets
|22
|6
|6
|10
|26
|39
|-13
|24
|Melbourne Victory
|21
|5
|5
|11
|24
|35
|-11
|20
|Central Coast Mariners
|22
|4
|1
|17
|22
|51
|-29
|13