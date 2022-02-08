FIFA is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to encourage football fans, world leaders and policymakers to #ACTogether to end the COVID-19 pandemic, with a special campaign running throughout the FIFA Club World Cup 2021™ in Abu Dhabi.

“Football provides a unique platform to convey positive impactful messages for society,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Health comes first and during the FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA is united with all participating clubs to highlight the need for equitable access to tools to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, worldwide. Teamwork is essential, as nobody is safe until everyone is safe, and that is why we are calling again on everyone to #ACTogether.”

“Teamwork is essential for success on the football field and in ensuring health for all people around the world,” added WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “That is why the World Health Organization is proud to work with FIFA and our ACT-Accelerator partners at the FIFA Club World Cup to promote the need to share vaccines, tests and treatments fairly to protect people from COVID-19. If we all act together, we can end the pandemic.”

The #ACTogether branding has been a familiar sight on the pitchside perimeter boards so far during the FIFA Club World Cup™, while the campaign video has been played on giant screens at the stadiums. The #ACTogether campaign calls on the world to come together to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Football fans are being encouraged to get vaccinated and keep following public health measures daily to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The campaign also appeals to world leaders and policymakers to support the WHO’s Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator initiative, which is aimed at providing fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

FIFA and the WHO signed a memorandum of understanding in 2019 and have since worked on a range of initiatives that use the power of football to promote health throughout the world. This collaboration has become all the more important during the coronavirus pandemic. – www.fifa.com

#AFF

#FIFA

Like this: Like Loading...