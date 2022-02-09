Indonesia’s Beckham Putra is confident that his team can win back-to-back titles of the AFF Under-23 Championship when the tournament kicks off in Cambodia on 14 February 2022.

Indonesia, who beat Thailand 2-1 in the 2019 final, have been drawn in Group B against Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos.

However, with a handful of players from the squad that made the final of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup in the current side, Beckham has every right to be confident of winning their second title in three years.

“This squad has many quality players. Of course, I am very confident that we can win the AFF U23 Championship,” said Beckham.

“Physically and mentally, the team is good. My personal hope is to make the cut to the main squad. Further motivation for me is that my older brother (Gian Zola) was part of the winning squad in 2019. So, I hope that we can be back-to-back champions.”

The Indonesian U23 national team is in Group B of the meet where they will take on Laos (on 15 February 2022), Myanmar (on 18 February 2022) and Malaysia (21 February 2022).

