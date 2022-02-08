Jaguar TCS Racing are set to return to Mexico City for the third round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Following a mixed weekend in Diriyah, the team aim to capitalise on the speed demonstrated by the Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Mexico City has proved a successful circuit for the British racing team with Mitch Evans cruising to victory in the 2020 Mexico City E-Prix

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit – based in front of the legendary Foro Sol stadium – will host the third round of Season 8 of the championship at 16:00 local time on 12 February 2022

Jaguar TCS Racing travel to Mexico City for the third round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returning to the capital city after a two-year hiatus.

The Mexico City circuit is a happy hunting ground for the British team with Mitch Evans taking the lead off the start in 2020, going on to secure a dominating win. Sam Bird has also had past success with a podium and valuable points on multiple occasions at the iconic city centre track.

The team scored strong points in the first round in Diriyah before qualifying incidents and unfortunate timing of the safety car in the second round hampered the team’s ability to build on its solid start to the season. With useful insights into the new qualifying format and confidence in the speed and efficiency of the Jaguar I-TYPE 5, the team arrives in Mexico City ready to fight back for points and podiums and look to build on their position in the Championship early this season.

This will be the sixth time the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes to the streets of Mexico City. Using part of the main city centre Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit, the other sectors are a unique Formula E layout resulting in different and challenging surface changes. Offering the highest altitude of the season, the circuit sits at 2,240 metres above sea-level.

”After two years away from the iconic Mexico City circuit, everyone at Jaguar TCS Racing are certainly looking forward to being back in Mexico City in front of the passionate fans. The Hermanos Rodríguez circuit has some unique demands but it is one that we have performed well at during previous seasons. Saying that we are not complacent and do not underestimate the challenge ahead. We have already seen in Rounds 1 and 2 how competitive the field is this year. Even though the results didn’t fully reflect it, we took positives from the speed of the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 in Diriyah so we are focussed on optimising all elements of the race day and fighting for points and podiums in Mexico.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Last time in Mexico City was a great moment for me and the team; to be able to take the win and lift that trophy is a feeling I’d love to replicate this weekend. After Diriyah, the whole team is really focused on delivering a clean race and strong results again.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #9

“I’m looking forward to returning to Mexico City, I’ve had some really strong performances here in the past and I’m confident I can build on those again this weekend. The I-TYPE 5 has excellent pace and the team have worked hard to pull together such a strong package for both Mitch and I. For my part, I’m going to take each session as it comes and stay focussed on racing for points and podiums as always.” – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #10

“The Mexico City circuit has provided some enthralling Formula E racing in the past: a tricky track to drive and certainly not an easy place for the engineers to setup a car. This is allied with several good overtaking opportunities and there is reduced drag with the less dense air, due to the high-altitude location. This means straight speeds are high as the cars move to overtake each other, all of which gives some great racing.

“In terms of the track itself, it is made up of a large portion of the main circuit and some alternative sections used specifically for Formula E. The abrasive tarmac means tyres can suffer from extremely high temperatures and keeping the tyre in its ‘happy’ window throughout the qualifying lap is a balancing act of how aggressive you can be traded against tyre performance. We also see some subtle track undulations which can unbalance the car, such as through the difficult, long and fast final corner and we have experienced significant track evolution in the past. Drivers and engineers will need to be on top of their game as track conditions improve throughout the race day.” – PHIL CHARLES, JAGUAR TCS RACING TECHNICAL MANAGER

The third round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes to the streets of Mexico City at 16:00 local time on 12 February 2022.

