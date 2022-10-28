“With this in mind, we are proud to publish the second edition of Setting the Pace – a document that assesses the reality of the game across key areas, presents emerging challenges and opportunities and demonstrates our clear commitment to accelerating the growth of women’s football.”

The detailed report, released following nine months of project planning, data collection, validation, and analysis, reveals several key findings, and recognises some important, positive trends in the women’s game.

Key findings of Setting the Pace 2022 include:

• 90% of leagues had a written strategy in 2022, compared to 79% in 2021.

• The number of leagues with a title sponsor has grown over the past year, with 77% of leagues having a title sponsor in 2022, up 11% from 2021.

• Ten leagues indicated that they secured broadcast revenue in 2021, compared to nine in 2020. Of the leagues that receive broadcast revenue, 90% have a club licensing system.

• Clubs with written women’s football strategies tend to perform better both on and off the pitch. 78% of clubs that won their league in the past three seasons had a written strategy, compared to 65% for those that didn’t.

• In 2022, there has been encouraging signs regarding revenue growth. 7% of all clubs generated greater than USD 1m of revenue from matchday, broadcast, commercial, and prize money sources, while clubs recorded year-on-year commercial revenue growth of 33%. In turn, leagues have experienced year-on-year growth of 24% in commercial revenues. Both positive trends clearly highlight the improved commercialisation and ability to attract sponsors despite the global pandemic and uncertain global economy.

• Clubs spending more than USD 100,000 on marketing and activation also have proven to generate on average much higher commercial revenues (USD 1,100,000) than those spending less than USD 100,000. This demonstrates the virtuous cycle of commercial growth, allowing women’s football to unlock its full commercial potential.

• International transfer fees in professional women’s football hit a new record of USD 2.1m in 2021, an increase of 73% in 2020.

• Clubs have witnessed strong growth in merchandising sales over the past year. Over half of the clubs analysed sell women’s cuts online, and over a third sell men’s cuts (up from 18% previously). Clubs that don’t sell merchandise on matchday generated significantly less commercial revenue (USD 116,000 in 2021) than those that do (USD 311,000).

• Having player representation can be a positive force in improving player welfare. Where leagues have player representation (27 of 30 leagues), almost half have minimum salary requirements compared to a third for those that don’t.