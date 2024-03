The FIFA Council have confirmed that the FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be expanded to 48 teams and be held annually rather than biennially, as part of the governing body’s steadfast commitment to youth football.

It was also confirmed that the next five editions of the competition, starting in 2025, will take place in Qatar.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/fifa_u-17_world_cup/news/tournament_expanded_to_48_teams_qatar_to_host_5_editions_from_2025.html

