DESARU COAST MALAYSIA to host inaugural Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN

Held in southern Malaysia’s tropical seaside destination from 17-19 April 2020

IRONMAN 70.3 Desaru Coast SOLD OUT! The race offers 60 qualifying race slots for the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships

New first-time friendly formats 5150 Desaru Coast and Sprint Desaru Coast slots still available

Registration for IRONKIDS Desaru Coast is now open

IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Group Company, is set to unveil new frontiers in 2020 as Desaru Coast Malaysia is set to host the inaugural Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN from 17 to 19 April.

This ever-expanding triathlon series will be held for the first time in Desaru Coast, which is one of Malaysia’s tropical seaside destination located in the southern tip of the Peninsular.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Desaru Coast is already a proven hit among upcoming triathletes as it has been sold out four months prior to race day, especially with 60 qualifying race slots available to the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships.

Geoff Meyer, Managing Director of IRONMAN Asia, said: “We are thrilled that IRONMAN 70.3 Desaru Coast is sold out, which is a testament to the growing popularity of the event. We are also confident that the other events – 5150 Desaru Coast, Sprint Desaru Coast and IRONKIDS Desaru Coast would be popular hits among participants at our new idyllic venue.”

The organisers of the Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN are calling to potential participants who want to enter the triathlon world for the first time to participate in the 5150 Desaru Coast and Sprint Desaru Coast. Slots are still available for these two events, tailored to be first-timer friendly formats.

For parents who intend to turn the Desaru Coast Multisport Festival into a family affair, registration for IRONKIDS Desaru Coast was also opened recently on 15 January 2020.

The 2020 Desaru Coast Multisport Festival is the first of its kind in Asia, and it will host the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon, 5150 Desaru Coast along with IRONKIDS® and Sprint races.

IRONMAN 70.3 Desaru Coast will join the IRONMAN Asia circuit as the third race in Malaysia, adding to the IRONMAN Malaysia and IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi.

Situated on the southern tip of Peninsular Malaysia, Desaru Coast presents a scenic racecourse with a pristine 17-km beachfront that faces eastwards over the clear ocean waters with white sandy beaches and warm tropical weather. The course will start with a single-loop 1.9-km (1.2-mile) swim, with a start line located footsteps away from the official hotel, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort.

This is followed by a 90-km (56-mile) ride on a two-loop bike course along the coastline on smooth, flat roads. Athletes will then take on a 21.1-km (13.1-mile) shaded run course to the finish line at The Westin Desaru Coast Resort.

There are only 13 weeks before the 2020 Desaru Coast Multisport Festival commences, marking IRONMAN’s presence in Malaysia for two decades.

To date, the IRONMAN 70.3 Desaru Coast will see more than 1,350 participants, with over 320 of them comprising of first-time participants (23.7%).

The IRONMAN 70.3 has also proven to an international success story, with the bulk of the participants (68.44%) coming from all over the world, while Malaysians make up the rest (31.56%).

This event is will see 86% male and 14% female participation.

“We are delighted to introduce this IRONMAN series at our new venue which. Our hope for this IRONMAN is to introduce more people to triathlon. This is why we have introduced the 5150 and sprint series. We want people from all walks of life to come and have an unforgettable weekend,” said CG Lim, Regional Director, Malaysia, IRONMAN Asia.

“We are delighted to host the first-ever Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN in Asia and look forward to welcoming not just the athletes, but also their families and friends to Desaru Coast. With great climate and terrain, we hope that by hosting more international sporting events like Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN, we are able to propel Johor and Desaru Coast’s reputation as a preferred sports tourism destination in the Southeast Asian region,” said Roslina Arbak, Chief Executive Officer, Desaru Development Holdings One Sdn Bhd (DH1).

The Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN is part of the destination’s annual events programme, a curation of special events focusing on sports, lifestyle, and entertainment, designed exclusively to nurture Desaru Coast as a signature events destination.

Located in the south eastern region of Malaysia, Desaru Coast can be easily accessed by land, sea and air, and offers a premium blend of tourism offerings which not only cater to high calibre sporting events, but also allow athletes and visitors alike an endless opportunity for escape.

Why You Should Join Desaru Coast Multisport Festival

It will be an unforgettable family holiday/sporting weekend festival

Desaru Coast has become one of Malaysia’s most anticipated new tourism developments combining renowned villas, riverside dining and an adventure waterpark. There is a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy for the weekend.

2. IRONKIDS to open a whole new world for the young generation

In an age where e-gaming offers endless entertainment, it can be easy for kids to forget the physical fun. IRONKIDS Desaru Coast will also feature the bike category for the first time for all age groups, truly giving kids the triathlon experience. Signing your children up for IRONKIDS not only teaches them to challenge themselves, but also be part of a priceless community.

3. Sprint Desaru Coast is the perfect way to get started

Do you envy how triathletes are able to put themselves through gruelling exertions and yet cross the finish line with a smile? You can start with the Sprint Desaru Coast! It’s perfect for beginners with a 0.75km swim, 20km bike and 5km to whet the IRONMAN appetite.

4. 5150 Desaru Coast is ideal for newcomers

If you feel that the sprint events are not up to your fitness mark, then test yourself with the Olympic distance 5150 event. It combines a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and finishes with a 10km run. The ideal introduction for triathlon newcomers.

5. 60 qualifying slots available to 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship

One of the biggest incentives for IRONMAN 70.3 Desaru Coast participants is the possibility of competing at the biggest stage at the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand. A country with one of the most scenic views in the world may be just a reason enough.