At least five teams in the Malaysian Super League (MSL) have been given the clearance to be COVID-19 free.

Following the announcement last week to allow professional football be back in training, players and officials were made to undergo ‘swab test’ before they were allowed back to training

And the result was that at least five teams were given the clean bill of health from the COVID-19 pandemic and they are Kedah, Perak, Pulau Pinang, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

Other teams in the MSL are awaiting results after conducting the ‘swab tests’ over the last few days.

The ‘swab test’ is mandatory and is part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that has been introduced for football to be back in Malaysia.

The SOP was formulated with guidelines from the National Security Council (MKN), Malaysia Ministry of Health (KKM) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

“The test is the first hurdle to re-introducing football back in the country,” said Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Football League.

