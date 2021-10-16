The Sprint Cup teams’ title was also clinched by Team WRT before the final round of the season – the outfit’s seventh in this series since 2014. WRT drivers Frank Bird and Ryuichiro Tomita contributed another valuable result with second place in the Silver category of the Sprint Cup standings. Their performance helped the team to second place in the Silver Cup teams’ classification.

As a result, they became the first driver pairing ever to successfully defend their Sprint Cup title in the following year. Audi has now decided this classification in its favor for the fourth time.

Weerts and Vanthoor won at the season opener at Magny-Cours. They continued this form by taking three more victories and a total of seven podium finishes over the course of the ten individual sprint races. After a victory and a second place at Brands Hatch, the two Audi Sport drivers even won the drivers’ title one event before the finale.

Dries Vanthoor and his Belgian compatriot Charles Weerts competed with Team WRT in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe as the reigning Sprint Cup champions. Speed, reliability and excellent teamwork characterized the season for the two Audi Sport drivers and their team.