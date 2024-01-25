Formula E achieved record-breaking TV audiences and social media engagements for the season-opening Mexico race on Saturday 13 January, which featured the fastest man on the planet, Usain Bolt, speed-testing the revolutionary Formula E GENBETA car in the race coverage.

The next two rounds in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship take place this Friday and Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The global live overnight race audience in key markets grew by 57% for the 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix, the first race of Season 10, compared to the corresponding opening race of last season, also in Mexico.

The biggest growth in TV audiences came in the US and UK. An all-time high for the US market of 3.4m viewers watched the as-live full race broadcast by long-standing partner CBS on its main network channel*, beating the previous high on the same channel for the New York City E-Prix in 2021.

New partner Roku, America’s #1 TV streaming platform** and the streaming home of Formula E in the US, featured the race prominently on its Home Screen and Sports Zone, and created a dedicated Formula E Zone to immerse audiences in all things Formula E. The experience featured a variety of programming including the live race, highlights and previews, series such as Formula E Unplugged, and a new post-race program Recharge, which streams exclusively on The Roku Channel.

In the UK, TV audiences saw a 29% increase on the Mexico race last season as viewers tuned in to the first race broadcast by new TV partner, TNT Sports, with coverage led by new Formula E presenter, Jermaine Jenas.

China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico all attracted significant audience increases for the opening race of the season.

Formula E’s official social media channels were also breaking records, with more social impressions during the Mexico City race weekend than in any other race weekend in Formula E history.

Social impressions jumped 205% year on year, while the website – which features rich content introducing new fans to the sport with explainers and driver profiles – also saw its busiest day since launch.

An Instagram Reel became the championship’s most-viewed social content of all time, with more than 25m views so far. Posted in the Mexico City race week, it features TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team driver, António Félix da Costa, promoting the new Formula E Unplugged docu-series.

Usain Bolt’s driving experience in Formula E’s GENBETA race car, which saw the world’s fastest man try out the 0-60mph acceleration speed of the world-record breaking vehicle, generated global media coverage. Bolt managed 0-60mph in 2.89 seconds in the 400kW ‘unlocked’ GEN3 race car – but has demanded a return to beat his time.

The double-header Diriyah E-Prix takes place this Friday, 26 January and Saturday, 27 January. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver, Pascal Wehrlein, leads the title race after triumphing in Mexico. The only night races on the 16-race Formula E calendar for Season 10, both races begin at 8pm local time / 5pm GMT.

