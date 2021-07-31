Football Australia released the Australian Football Domestic Match Calendar 2021/22 (DMC 2021/22), which will commence on 29 October 2021, and conclude on 28 October 2022.

Next season, the start of the Australian football season will be highlighted by the commencement of the A-League season and the FFA Cup Final 2022, being the last match of the domestic Australian football season.

The DMC 2021/22 is an important tool in connecting the domestic football pyramid by further aligning seasons and setting Transfer Windows that are accessible by all the relevant competitions. It also enables Football Australia and stakeholders to maximise opportunities to grow and develop the game domestically.

The DMC 2021/22 contains key features including a defined Australian football season over 52 weeks, allocated season windows that maximise opportunities for elite competitions, and Transfer Windows aligned with FIFA requirements. (Men’s Transfer Windows, 26 July – 18 October 2021 and 14 January – 10 February 2022; Women’s Transfer Windows, 3 August – 25 October 2021 and 15 March – 12 April 2022).

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/australian-football-united-and-advances-towards-a-connected-football-pyramid-release-optimised

#AFF

