Football Australia today announced that it has extended and expanded its partnership with Compeat Nutrition – an innovative company that is revolutionising nutrition centred healthcare in performance sports and the general population – through to August 2022.

The partnership supports Football Australia’s endeavours to provide world-class environments and support to Australia’s national team players to help them cope with performance expectations and improve holistically as athletes and people during and after their careers.

As part of the partnership, footballers in each of Australia’s women’s and men’s national football teams – from the Westfield Junior Matildas and Joeys to the Westfield Matildas and Socceroos – can have access to Compeat Nutrition’s digital platform, with scaled levels of support to athletes via virtual meetings and one-on-one consultations.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/australias-elite-global-footballers-benefit-digitally-led-nutrition-support

