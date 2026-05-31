Công An Hà Nội FC have regained the V League 1 crown, after winning it last in 2023 and 1984.

The city side was unstoppable this season after eclipsing back-to-back holders Nam Dinh FC with a comfortable 64 points from 25 matches played in the 14-team league table.

The Cong Viettel are second with 51 points from the same number of games and Ninh Binh FC, third with 48 points.

At the last matchday, Công An Hà Nội edged struggling Becamex Hồ Chí Minh FC 2-1, with goals from Alan Grafite in the 16th minute and Leo Artur in the 46th minute.

Becamex Hồ Chí Minh FC’s only goal came from Milos Zlatkovic in the 57th minute.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VLeague

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