Football Australia’s #LoveOurGame campaign is a celebration of Australian women’s football and encourages participants to embrace their love for the world game and its positive impacts.

The #LoveOurGame campaign video features women, girls, and non-binary persons between the ages of 16 to 28 in different environments demonstrating how football can be played and enjoyed wherever you are, whether with a group of friends or on your own at the local park or street.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-launches-loveourgame-advert-and-campaign-ahead-fifa-womens-world-cup-2023tm

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#FIFA

Like this: Like Loading...