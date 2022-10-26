Football Australia welcomes the Federal Government’s investment of $2.7 million over two (2) years to encourage greater participation in football through the delivery of specific women and girls’ diversity and inclusion programs as announced in the 2022 Federal Budget.

As part of Football Australia’s Legacy ’23 Plan – an ambitious strategy to ensure the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ delivers positive and enduring benefits for Australia’s largest sporting community beyond the tournament – the sport’s governing body will utilise this Federal Budget funding to support the delivery of two programs: Miniroos Multicultural Settlement Program and National Multicultural Youth Program.

Football Australia Chief Executive Officer, James Johnson, acknowledged and thanked the Federal Government for their continued support of Football Australia and Legacy ’23.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-welcomes-federal-government-support-legacy-23

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...