The IRONMAN Malaysia and IRONMAN Langkawi 70.3 is fast picking up pace with less than 2 weeks to go as one of the most anticipated multisport event in the country with over 1,500 confirmed participations.

As international sports events make their way back to Malaysian shores and Asia to the further extend, the return of this IRONMAN series could not have arrived at a better time.

While the pandemic had changed the way we had our workouts, there is nothing quite like sweating and challenging yourself in the realms of the outdoors.

This is one of the main missions of IRONMAN, to help newcomers embrace this new lifestyle brand into their daily routine, while directly helping the respective local tourism boom throughout this spectacle.

Jeff Edwards, who is managing director of IRONMAN ASIA, outlines the vision of this successful international series for the Asian region.

How did you get into IRONMAN?

I was a recreational triathlete during the 1990s when the first North American IRONMAN event came to my city in 1999. I assisted with the race in the early years of the event, eventually gaining enough experience to become a Race Director and then manage events across North America.

Hundreds of events later, I received the opportunity to move over to Asia with the events here.

What were the challenges IRONMAN faced during the pandemic?

Physical participation is obviously at the heart of what we provide for our athletes. But during the pandemic we had to adapt quickly to the development of virtual racing and participation.

Ultimately, that allowed IRONMAN to reach a new segment of participants hungry to try racing once the global health and safety conditions improved.

IRONMAN has gained a strong presence in the Asian and ASEAN region. What would you contribute this success to?

The growing economies in Asia have provided increased opportunities for people to explore health and fitness initiatives.

The young people in most Asia markets are very interested in lifestyle pursuits. IRONMAN is an infectious lifestyle that quickly absorbs people.

Are there expansion plans for IRONMAN in the Asian region for 2023 and beyond?

IRONMAN is very optimistic about the future of endurance sports participation in Asia. We expect to see excellent growth of participation and events over the next several years in Asia.

We are simply excited to return to a normalized regional event calendar but we will be providing some new event opportunities as the year progresses.

What are the advantages of hosting IRONMAN events in Asia?

All of our IRONMAN events in Asia provide truly unique cultural and geographic experiences, as each race is a true destination location suitable for a lengthy holiday.

The courses are some of the best we have anywhere in the world and the hospitality experiences are unparalleled.

The Asia region features races that remain somewhat hidden from IRONMAN athletes in other regions.

We are really looking forward to showcasing these events to athletes all over the world.

Is there an ongoing strategy to entice the masses participations?

We have our 5150 and Sprint distance races in several Asia locations. These events provide a nice introduction and gradual sequence for first-time athletes to prepare for our IRONMAN 70.3 races.

We have festival weekends with multiple distances available at the same venue.

Where do you see the future of IRONMAN in Asia in the coming decade?

For starters, we are looking to restarting races in the regions that paused during the pandemic.

Besides that, we are also focused on expanding the network of races within Asia for unique IRONMAN experiences in different parts of Asia.

About 2022 IRONMAN Malaysia & IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi

Date: 5 November 2022

Venue: Langkawi, Malaysia

About Langkawi :

Located within a cluster of tropical islands that attract visitors the world over, the race will take athletes on a truly Malaysian cultural journey through tropical, hilly and demanding terrain passing traditional kampungs (villages), mangrove clusters and rainforest vistas.

IRONMAN Malaysia has been accorded with :

ATHLETE CHOICE AWARDS – IRONMAN

Overall Swim Experience (2018)

Best Post-race Celebration (2018, 2017, 2016)

Will Attend Next Year (2018, 2017, 2016)

2018 Best Triathlon Races in Asia Awards by AsiaTri.com

The Event Experience :

IRONMAN Malaysia (Full Distance) – Swim 3.8km, Bike 180km, Run 42.2km

The ocean swim starts from the picturesque white sandy beach of Pantai Kok with a two-loop triangle out and back course.

The two-loop bike course heads out of Pantai Kok towards Jalan Teluk Yu on a clockwise loop from the Northwest point of the island around the rolling hills of Datai towards the southeastern part of the island. Passing through several local villages ‘Kampungs’, athletes will get a true taste of the colourful sights and sounds and local communities of the island. The aid stations along the bike course are all supported by the local communities in Langkawi. Athletes will enjoy the local wildlife and winding terrain, passing The Langkawi Falls on route to the Datai turnaround. At the end of the 2nd loop, athletes will continue along the coastline of Pantai Kok heading towards Transition (T2).

The run course will showcase the best Malaysia has to offer as athletes pass through the scenic ocean front of Cenang Beach. Athletes will run along the side of the Langkawi International Airport runway. The tropical flat run course brings athletes into the beach front of Pelangi Beach Resort and Spa for their 2 lap run.

IRONMAN World Championship Qualifying Race – There are 55 qualifying slots to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi (Half Distance) – Swim 1.9km, Bike 90km, Run 21.1km

The ocean swim starts from the picturesque white sandy beach of Pantai Kok with a triangle out and back course.

The one loop bike course heads out of Pantai Kok towards Jalan Teluk Yu on a clockwise loop from the Northwest point of the island around the rolling hills of Datai towards the southeastern part of the island. Passing through several local villages ‘Kampungs’, athletes will get a true taste of the colourful sights and sounds and local communities of the island. The aid stations along the bike course are all supported by the local communities in Langkawi. Athletes will enjoy the local wildlife and winding terrain, passing The Langkawi Falls on route to the Datai turnaround.

The run course will showcase the best Malaysia has to offer as athletes pass through the scenic ocean front of Cenang Beach. Athletes will run along the side of the Langkawi International Airport runway. The tropical flat run course brings athletes into the beach front of Pelangi Beach Resort and Spa to finish.

IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Qualifying Race – There are 30 qualifying slots to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland.

Like this: Like Loading...