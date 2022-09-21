With excitement building ahead of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, the ultimate prize of Southeast Asia’s flagship football competition will embark on a tour of five cities in the region over the next three months, announced today by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

Beginning on 24 September in Bangkok, Thailand, the home of the current champions, the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 Trophy Tour will make stops in Singapore (15 October), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (22 October), Jakarta, Indonesia (26 November), before concluding in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (3 December).

With the aim of drumming up excitement in the lead up to the tournament, as well as rallying the fans and community to get behind their teams at their home stadiums come December, each stop of the Trophy Tour will feature special appearances by local football legends. The free-to-attend event will offer members of the public opportunities to get a picture of the trophy and legends and take part in stage games and challenges with prizes to be won.

Thai legends Pipob On-Mo and Therdsak Chaiman, together with VIPs and officials from title sponsor Mitsubishi Electric, will attend the Bangkok stop held at the Zpotlight (G floor) at Zpell shopping mall. The event will be held from 11:00am to 5:00pm (local time), with the legends’ appearance and main stage programme starting at 2:00pm.

In addition to the Trophy Tour, AFF and Mitsubishi Electric will also be launching a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on supporting underprivileged children around the region. This initiative will see AFF, the Member Associations and Mitsubishi Electric engage with local charity partners to organise Football Clinics for children in each of the five countries. These children will also be invited to attend the home matches, as well as to participate in the Player Escort Programme during the upcoming tournament.

Taking place alongside the Trophy Tour, the CSR Football Clinics will be hosted by local football legends and aim to give children an opportunity to learn fundamental footballing techniques from their local heroes, but more importantly, inspire these children to dream big and aspire to represent their countries in the future.

The Football Clinic in Bangkok will take place on 24 September at Future Arena from 9:00 to 11:00am local time.

