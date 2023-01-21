The new year is traditionally a time for making resolutions, and FIFA Football for Schools Programme Director Fatimata Sidibe has already made hers clear for 2023. “We want every child across the world to have the opportunity to play football, through the 211 member associations, and in doing so we want them to learn and pick up life skills.”

It is that exact aim that the Football For Schools programme has been working towards over the last few years.

Following an intense and productive 2022, 31 of FIFA’s 211 member associations have successfully implemented the programme, which aims to make the game more accessible for young children by bringing football-based activities into the educational system. And with 2023 only just underway, Cambodia has become the latest country to embrace the programme.

“It’s a great day for the Football Federation of Cambodia,” said its secretary general, Keo Sareth. “It’s an honour to launch the national FIFA Football for Schools programme at the magnificent setting of Siem Reap/Angkor.”

The venue was carefully chosen and provided the ideal location for celebrating this festival of football, the most popular sport in Cambodia. The game is played regularly by people of all ages and backgrounds in the 25 provinces that make up this tropical country in Southeast Asia.

“There is more to football than just the result,” added Sareth. “It’s a sport that has a part to play in nation-building by promoting health, education, discipline, morality, mutual respect, solidarity, friendship, culture, and tourism.”