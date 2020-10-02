Former champions SHB Da Nang were unfortunate to slip down to the Relegation Round of the 2020 LS V League 1 when they fell to a 1-0 loss to Nam Dinh in their final game of the first round.

The three-time V League champions were eighth going into the final game of the first round tonight to determine their positions for the next phase of the championship.

But the loss to Nam Dinh – the only goal coming off Hoang Minh Tuan in the 67th minute – saw Da Nang going down to ninth.

Teams ranked 9th to 14th will have to play in the Relegation Round of the 2020 LS V League 1 – following a change in the format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Hong Linh Ha Thinh edging out BHTS Quang Nam 3-2, it allowed the latter to move up to eighth – and the chance to play in the Championship Round for teams ranked 1st to 8th at the end of the first round of the league.

Hong Linh Ha Thinh were on target through Bruno de Sousa (8th minute), Pham Tuan Hai (18th) and Victor Mansaray (71st) as

Quang Nam replied off Nguyen Van Trang (56th minute) and Ha Minh Tuan (73rd).

RESULTS

Saigon FC drew with Than Quang Ninh 0-0

Nam Dinh beat Da Nang 1-0

Hong Linh Ha Thinh beat BHTS Quang Nam 3-2

Hanoi drew with Thanh Hoa 1-1

Hai Phong beat Song Lam Nghe An 3-1

Gia Lai beat Ho Chi Minh 5-2

Binh Duong beat Viettel The Cong 2-0

