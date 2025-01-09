STREETS OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 25: Lucas di Grassi makes his record attempt during the GENBETA Indoor Landspeed World Record at Streets of London on Tuesday July 25, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)

Google Cloud and Formula E sign a multi-year deal where Google Cloud will be the Official Cloud Technology Services Partner and Official Cloud Security Partner of Formula E, including contributing to the GENBETA project.

Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies will power a range of innovations, from revolutionising driver feedback to creating hyperpersonalized fan experiences.

Transformational data insights will help enhance driver skill and access to top-tier driver coaching.

Formula E and Google Cloud today announced a new multi-year AI and technology partnership, kicking off with the groundbreaking GEN3 Evo era. As part of the alliance, Google Cloud will serve as Formula E’s Official Cloud Technology Services Partner and Official Cloud Security Partner, helping power the league’s mission to redefine motorsport and electric racing.

Today’s announcement builds on Formula E’s recent success in migrating its data to Google Cloud and employees to Google Workspace for collaboration. Now, under the expanded partnership, Formula E will further enhance its capabilities through a range of initiatives, including:

Supercharging performance with generative AI: Google Cloud’s enterprise-ready AI platform, Vertex AI, and Gemini models will help revolutionise driver performance analysis, delivering personalised insights and real-time feedback to empower both seasoned veterans and rising star drivers. Transformational data insights will help enhance driver skill and access to top-tier driver coaching, summarising vast amounts of car and track data that can support a driver’s racing style and tyre and energy strategies.

Deepening fan engagement: Beyond the racetrack, Google Cloud's gen AI-ready, unified data platform, BigQuery, can connect to Formula E's CRM systems to generate hyperpersonalised fan experiences or provide a platform for deeper insights into race predictions for TV graphics. Fans can also engage with all types of data, including video, car telemetry, and social media.

Enhancing cybersecurity: Google Cloud will provide advanced security measures, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security operations, to protect Formula E's critical data and operations within its cloud environment.

Expanding the groundbreaking GENBETA project: The partnership will also see further integration with Formula E's groundbreaking GENBETA project, where the two organizations continue to push the boundaries of safety, performance, innovation, and sustainability in motorsport.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said:

“We’re thrilled to announce an enhanced multi-year partnership with Google Cloud that will not just increase our technological capabilities, but also enhance our broader growth and evolution as a championship. Partnering with one of the most forward-thinking companies in the world will deliver a step-change for the series in how we’re able to continue producing some of the most exciting and innovative racing in the world.

“Building on previous successes and world records with the GENBETA innovation project, new technology and solutions developed alongside Google Cloud will further enhance the performance and potential of our race cars, providing even faster, closer and more action-packed racing for our fans. With continued growth of the series and an ever growing fanbase of nearly 400 million, it is no surprise that our new and longstanding partner portfolio is seeing increasing value in one of the most innovative and fast-growing sports on the planet.”

Tara Brady, President, Google Cloud EMEA, said:

“With Google Cloud’s gen AI tools and advanced data analytics, including our Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, we’re helping Formula E supercharge innovation in motorsport. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of sustainable racing, redefining what’s possible on and off the track.”

The Google Cloud/Formula E expanded partnership builds on a strong foundation of collaboration between the two organizations. Google Cloud supported Formula E in securing a Guinness World Record on highest indoor land speed (218.7 kph) with driver Jake Hughes (previously of NEOM McLaren) in the GENBETA car; a Guinness World Record for the most participants in an in-person generative AI hackathon, with 1,130 people involved; and breaking the FIA benchmark with driver Reem Al Aboud accelerating from 0-60mph in just 2.49s in the GENBETA car.

