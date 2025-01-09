With the PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive continuing at the Sony Open in Hawaii, players have the first opportunity of the 2025 PGA TOUR Season to earn FedExCup points towards the Aon Swing 5, an eligibility pathway that offers access to Signature Events. In 2024, the creation of the Aon Swing 5 – and Aon Next 10 – delivered compelling storylines and added consequence at Full-Field Events while impacting the season-long race for the FedExCup. Click here to relive the most memorable moments delivered by the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 in 2024.

The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 are eligibility pathways for players, not already qualified, to play their way into Signature Events via the FedExCup standings.

Aon Next 10: Top 10 available players, not otherwise exempt, from the FedExCup standings.

Top 10 available players, not otherwise exempt, from the FedExCup standings. Aon Swing 5: Top five available players, not otherwise exempt, who earn the most FedExCup points at the Full-Field and Additional Events between Signature Events.

The top five players not otherwise exempt who earn the most FedExCup points during the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while the top five players not otherwise exempt who earn the most FedExCup points during those three events and the WM Phoenix Open, will qualify for The Genesis Invitational. The Aon Next 10 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational was determined through the FedExCup Fall standings.

In 2024, Matthieu Pavon finished T7 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and won the Farmers Insurance Open two starts later, earning the No. 1 position in the Aon Swing 5 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After finishing third at Pebble Beach, Pavon moved into the Aon Next 10, a position he maintained throughout the remaining Signature Events. Pavon, who earned his PGA TOUR card in 2024 via the DP World Tour Top 10, went on to become the only PGA TOUR rookie to qualify for the TOUR Championship and was nominated for the Arnold Palmer Award as 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year (won by Nick Dunlap).

In total, 48 different players participated in at least one Signature Event after The Sentry in 2024 via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5, with the group combining to post 13 top-10s in those events. Three players that did not finish in the top 50 of the FedExCup standings in 2023 qualified for all seven Signature Events after The Sentry in 2024 despite not winning a tournament: Ludvig Åberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Justin Thomas. Åberg, who won the 2023 RSM Classic to earn a spot in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational via the Aon Next 10, finished runner-up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to secure his place in the Aon Next 10 for the remaining Signature Events.

Featuring a total of 36 events, the 2025 PGA TOUR Regular Season includes eight Signature Events, limited-field tournaments with increased purses ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). Eligibility criteria for the remaining seven Signature Events includes the top 50 players from the 2024 FedExCup standings and 15 players who can play their way in through the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5, with no alternates for this category. Additional spots will go to current season tournament winners (excluding Additional Events) and PGA TOUR members inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking, if not already exempt through a higher category, and four sponsor exemptions restricted to members. The three player-hosted invitationals each have one tournament host exemption.

New in 2025, Signature Events will have a minimum field of 72 players. If necessary to fill the field to 72, tournaments will use the next available player(s) from the Aon Next 10.

A total of 61 players have already qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational (field sizes expected to be between 70-80 players): the top 50 players in the 2024 FedExCup standings; Nos. 51-60 in the final 2024 FedExCup Fall standings, who serve as the Aon Next 10; and the leading points earner from the 2024 Race to Dubai that was not otherwise exempt (Rasmus Højgaard). Due to the pro-am format, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will fill the field to 80 players using the FedExCup Fall standings, beginning with No. 61 Lucas Glover.

2025 Signature Event qualification calendar

Tournament Aon Next 10 Aon Swing 5 Top 30 in OWGR as of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thru 2024 FedExCup Fall Sony Open in HawaiiThe American ExpressFarmers Insurance Open Monday, January 27 (thru Farmers Insurance Open) The Genesis Invitational Thru 2024 FedExCup Fall Sony Open in HawaiiThe American ExpressFarmers Insurance OpenWM Phoenix Open Monday, February 10 (thru WM Phoenix Open) Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Thru Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Mexico Open at VidantaWorldCognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Monday, March 3 (thru Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches) RBC Heritage Thru Masters Tournament Puerto Rico OpenValspar ChampionshipTexas Children’s Houston OpenValero Texas Open Monday, April 14 (thru Masters Tournament) Truist Championship Thru THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Corales Puntacana ChampionshipZurich Classic of New OrleansTHE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Monday, May 5 (thru THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson) the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Thru Charles Schwab Challenge Myrtle Beach ClassicCharles Schwab Challenge Monday, May 26 (thru Charles Schwab Challenge) Travelers Championship Thru U.S. Open Myrtle Beach ClassicCharles Schwab ChallengeRBC Canadian Open Monday, June 16 (thru U.S. Open)

61 players exempt for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational

Åberg, Ludvig Top 50 An, Byeong Hun Top 50 Bezuidenhout, Christiaan Top 50 Bhatia, Akshay Top 50 Bradley, Keegan Top 50 Burns, Sam Top 50 Cantlay, Patrick Top 50 Clark, Wyndham Top 50 Cole, Eric Top 50 Conners, Corey Top 50 Davis, Cam Top 50 Day, Jason Top 50 Detry, Thomas Top 50 Dunlap, Nick Top 50 Echavarria, Nico Aon Next 10 Eckroat, Austin Top 50 English, Harris Aon Next 10 Finau, Tony Top 50 Fitzpatrick, Matt Top 50 Fleetwood, Tommy Top 50 Greyserman, Max Top 50 Griffin, Ben Aon Next 10 Hadwin, Adam Top 50 Harman, Brian Top 50 Henley, Russell Top 50 Hoge, Tom Top 50 Højgaard, Rasmus 2024 Race to Dubai Homa, Max Top 50 Horschel, Billy Top 50 Hovland, Viktor Top 50 Hughes, Mackenzie Aon Next 10 Im, Sungjae Top 50 Jaeger, Stephan Top 50 Kim, Si Woo Top 50 Kim, Tom Aon Next 10 Kirk, Chris Top 50 Lowry, Shane Top 50 MacIntyre, Robert Top 50 Matsuyama, Hideki Top 50 McCarthy, Denny Top 50 McIlroy, Rory Top 50 McNealy, Maverick Aon Next 10 Morikawa, Collin Top 50 Noren, Alex Top 50 Pavon, Matthieu Top 50 Pendrith, Taylor Top 50 Poston, J.T. Top 50 Power, Seamus Aon Next 10 Rai, Aaron Top 50 Rodgers, Patrick Aon Next 10 Schauffele, Xander Top 50 Scheffler, Scottie Top 50 Scott, Adam Top 50 Straka, Sepp Top 50 Taylor, Nick Aon Next 10 Theegala, Sahith Top 50 Thomas, Justin Top 50 Thompson, Davis Top 50 Young, Cameron Top 50 Yu, Kevin Aon Next 10 Zalatoris, Will Top 50

