Formula E and New Era sign multi-year licensing deal for a range of fan headwear products

New Era tops the winner’s podium for the first time in motorsport with the Hankook Tire podium cap

Multi-product headwear range available online and at races from the spring

Formula E and international sports and lifestyle brand, New Era, today announced a multi-year global licensing deal for a range of fan headwear products with New Era supplying the official podium cap for the first time in motorsport.

The Hankook Tire podium cap was unveiled at the 2023 Hankook Mexico E-Prix where more than 40,000 fans saw Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Formula E team) win the first race of Formula E’s GEN3 era and become the first racing driver to take the top step of the podium wearing a New Era 9FORTY cap.

A range of five further caps featuring Formula E’s refreshed brand identity across New Era’s iconic 9FORTY, 9FIFTY, and Trucker silhouettes will launch in Spring 2023. The consumer range will be available to purchase across New Era’s international distribution platforms alongside Formula E’s official e-commerce channels and retail stores at races.

New Era and Formula E will also collaborate on bespoke and limited-edition styles, such as unique designs for landmark races and a championship edition. Aligned with Formula E’s sustainability commitments, the New Era range will also utilise REPREVE® fabric – the world’s leading recycled performance fibre – where plastic bottles are transformed into a technical yarn used for performance-ready headwear.

Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said:

“We are excited to make history with New Era and go all the way to the top step of the winner’s podium for the first time in motorsport with the Hankook Tire podium cap. New Era is an industry leader and one of the most recognisable and iconic lifestyle brands. This new partnership showcases the strength of our global licensing offer while giving fans the opportunity to share their passion for Formula E with a premium fashion product featuring our refreshed brand identity.”

Paul Gils, Vice President EMEA, New Era, said:

“We are excited to be partnering with Formula E in 2023. As changemakers in our respective industries, we are thrilled to see Formula E designs on New Era’s most renowned silhouettes in new and exciting materials. Formula E marks another step in New Era’s presence in motorsport.”

