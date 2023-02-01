The 33rd Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress concluded on Wednesday in Manama, Bahrain, with the AFC’s Member Associations electing a new-look AFC Executive Committee for the term 2023 to 2027.
The AFC’s six representatives who will serve on the FIFA Council for the next four years were also confirmed. Together with the AFC President, Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who is also the FIFA Senior Vice President, the AFC will have seven members on the FIFA Council.
Meanwhile, new elections for the positions, which remained vacant after this Congress, will be held at a later date.
AFC President and (ex officio) FIFA Vice President
H.E. Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa (Bahrain)
H.E. Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa (Bahrain)
AFC Vice Presidents
West Zone
Mr. Hachem Haidar (Lebanon)
West Zone
Mr. Hachem Haidar (Lebanon)
Central Zone
Mr. Mehdi Taj (Islamic Republic of Iran)
Mr. Mehdi Taj (Islamic Republic of Iran)
South Zone
Mr. Ugen Tsechup (Bhutan)
Mr. Ugen Tsechup (Bhutan)
ASEAN Zone
Mr. Zaw Zaw (Myanmar)
Mr. Zaw Zaw (Myanmar)
East Zone
Mr. Ganbaatar Amgalanbaatar (Mongolia)
Mr. Ganbaatar Amgalanbaatar (Mongolia)
AFC Female Executive Committee Members
West Zone
Ms. Susan Riyad Abdelrahim Alshalabi (Palestine)
West Zone
Ms. Susan Riyad Abdelrahim Alshalabi (Palestine)
Central Zone
None
None
South Zone
Ms. Mahfuza Akhter (Bangladesh)
Ms. Mahfuza Akhter (Bangladesh)
ASEAN Zone
*Ms. Kanya Keomany (Laos)
*also a FIFA Council Member
*Ms. Kanya Keomany (Laos)
*also a FIFA Council Member
East Zone
Ms. Han Un Gyong (DPR Korea)
Ms. Han Un Gyong (DPR Korea)
FIFA Council Members
Mr. Kohzo Tashima (Japan)
Ms. Kanya Keomany (Laos)
Datuk Haji Hamidin Bin Haji Mohd Amin (Malaysia)
Mr. Mariano Araneta, Jr. (Philippines)
H.E. Sheikh Hamad Khalifa A. A. Al Thani (Qatar)
Mr. Yasser H. Almisehal (Saudi Arabia)
Mr. Kohzo Tashima (Japan)
Ms. Kanya Keomany (Laos)
Datuk Haji Hamidin Bin Haji Mohd Amin (Malaysia)
Mr. Mariano Araneta, Jr. (Philippines)
H.E. Sheikh Hamad Khalifa A. A. Al Thani (Qatar)
Mr. Yasser H. Almisehal (Saudi Arabia)
AFC Executive Committee Members
West Zone
Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Alshaheen Alrabeea (Kuwait)
Mr. Abdullah Nasser Aljneibi (United Arab Emirates)
Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Alshaheen Alrabeea (Kuwait)
Mr. Abdullah Nasser Aljneibi (United Arab Emirates)
Central Zone
Mr. Irmatov Ravshan (Uzbekistan)
Mr. Irmatov Ravshan (Uzbekistan)
South Zone
Mr. Bassam Adeel Jaleel (Maldives)
Mr. Pankaj Bikram Nembang (Nepal)
Mr. Bassam Adeel Jaleel (Maldives)
Mr. Pankaj Bikram Nembang (Nepal)
ASEAN Zone
Mr. Chris Nikou (Australia)
Pol. Gen. Somyot Poompanmoung (Thailand)
Mr. Chris Nikou (Australia)
Pol. Gen. Somyot Poompanmoung (Thailand)
East Zone
Mr. Fok, Kai Shan Eric (Hong Kong)
Mr. Fok, Kai Shan Eric (Hong Kong)
#AFF
#AFC
#FIFA