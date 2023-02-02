The preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ gathered momentum with the appointment of AFC Executive Committee and FIFA Council member Mariano Araneta, Jr. of the Philippines as the Chairperson of the Organising Committee for AFC Asian Cup by the newly elected AFC Executive Committee in its first meeting chaired by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, in Manama, Bahrain.

The Organising Committee for AFC Asian Cup advises and assists the AFC Executive Committee on matters relating to the AFC Asian Cup™ and is responsible for organising the flagship national team competition of Asia. The remaining members of the Committee will be confirmed in due course.

Meanwhile, members of the Committee also approved the AFC President’s proposal to appoint Mr. Zaw Zaw from Myanmar as the Senior Vice President of the AFC Executive Committee.

Turning their attention to club football, the AFC Executive Committee unanimously approved the establishment of a dedicated AFC Professional Football Task Force to oversee the transformation of Continental club football, set in motion by the AFC Competitions Committee last year.