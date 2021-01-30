2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship announces set of races to follow opening double-header in Diriyah on February 26 & 27.
Confirmed races from April to June see the all-electric racing series compete in a logistically efficient way across Europe, Africa and South America.
Strict COVID protocol implemented in partnership with host cities ensures all races prioritise health and safety.
|
Round
|
City
|
Country
|
Date
|
1
|
Diriyah
|
Saudi Arabia
|
February 26, 2021
|
2
|
Diriyah
|
Saudi Arabia
|
February 27, 2021
|
3
|
Rome*
|
Italy
|
April 10, 2021
|
4
|
Valencia*
|
Spain
|
April 24, 2021
|
5
|
Monaco*
|
Monaco
|
May 8, 2021
|
6
|
Marrakesh
|
Morocco
|
May 22, 2021
|
7
|
Santiago
|
Chile
|
June 5, 2021
|
8
|
Santiago
|
Chile
|
June 6, 2021
*Subject to circuit homologation
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E – JAMIE REIGLE
“We are committed to delivering a global calendar that befits our first season as a World Championship. We are working closely with all our partners across teams, manufacturers, sponsors, broadcasters and host cities to adapt to external circumstances and ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. We will do so while maintaining what fans love most about Formula E: unpredictable racing, iconic locations and the blend of the real and virtual worlds, all underpinned by our race for better futures.”
CO-FOUNDER & CHIEF CHAMPIONSHIP OFFICER OF FORMULA E – ALBERTO LONGO
“Working on the championship calendar in ‘normal’ circumstances is already an extensive task that takes months of planning and preparation, in collaboration with numerous cities and stakeholders. This next set of races demonstrates the agility of Formula E to react to any given situation and still create a compelling and demanding calendar for teams and drivers. We continue to work on the last set of races and ensure our first season as an FIA World Championship lives up to our own expectations and those of our fans.”