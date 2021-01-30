2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship announces set of races to follow opening double-header in Diriyah on February 26 & 27.

Confirmed races from April to June see the all-electric racing series compete in a logistically efficient way across Europe, Africa and South America.

Strict COVID protocol implemented in partnership with host cities ensures all races prioritise health and safety.

A month before the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season opens in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on February 26 & 27, Formula E and the FIA reveal the set of races to follow the night-time double-header in the desert.

2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

First up will be a return to the Italian capital of Rome and the EUR district for Round 3 on April 10.

Round 4 brings a new race location to the calendar with the debut of the Valencia E-Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, where pre-season testing has taken place for the past three seasons. This first competitive Spanish outing will be on April 24 and will use a new circuit configuration designed especially for Formula E.

The Monaco E-Prix will be Round 5 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on May 8, marking the fourth biennial race in the Principality.

For Round 6, Formula E will return to the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains in Marrakesh on May 22, racing in Africa at the international circuit Moulay El Hassan for a fifth successive season.

The World Championship then moves to the Americas for the Santiago E-Prix double-header on June 5 & 6.

The current health and safety considerations make the specific organisation of the prestigious Paris E-Prix around Les Invalides too complex in Season 7. Therefore, it has been agreed with the City of Paris to plan instead for the Season 8 edition. Formula E’s races in Sanya and Seoul will not take place in March and May respectively as originally envisaged. They have been postponed and a decision on these events will be confirmed with the remainder of the calendar in early spring.

Formula E will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is in constant communication with its community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and host cities.

All calendar updates depend on travel restrictions, as well as local government protocols and are subject to approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.