Ahead of its debut race in Japan, Formula E announces record-breaking growth in viewership and fan engagement, showcasing the electric racing series’ rising global appeal.

Formula E’s strategic partnership with key broadcasters and digital platforms, alongside engaging social media content and innovative fan experiences, has propelled the championship to new heights.

Cumulative TV Audience Surge: Season 10 has seen a remarkable 40% increase in cumulative TV viewership in its first four races, jumping from 62 million in Season 9 to 86 million.

Live TV Audience Growth: Live broadcast audiences have grown by 37%, with 61 million tuning in live cumulatively compared to 45 million in the previous season.

Social Media Surge: A significant 44% boost in social media impressions, reaching 351 million, while video views on Formula E's platforms have skyrocketed by an impressive 134% to 267 million in Season 10.

Web/App Engagement: The championship's digital platforms, including its website and app, have attracted 28% more users totalling 1.2m.

Fanbase Expansion: The series' fanbase has expanded by 37%, demonstrating Formula E's ability to excite and innovate, as reflected in the significant increase in perceptions of the sport as 'exciting' (up 30%) and 'innovative' (up 42%)

Event Attendance Growth: Alongside digital platform successes, total attendance at Formula E races has increased by 12%, a testament to Formula E's ongoing investments in enhancing fan experiences and engagement.

The data presented here is sourced from Kantar Sport (for TV viewership metrics), Conviva (for social media analytics), and Google Analytics (for website/app usage). To gauge the expansion of Formula E’s fanbase, Potentia Insight conducted a comprehensive survey of 36,000 adults across 17 markets. This methodical approach ensures a detailed and accurate reflection of global interest in Formula E. Certified by the Market Research Society, this survey adheres to industry standards and benchmarks, providing reliable insights into the sport’s growing appeal.

The eagerly awaited Tokyo E-Prix marks Formula E’s inaugural race in Japan this Saturday, 30 March, adding a historic chapter to The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as it continues to define the future of motorsport. As the competition heats up, all eyes will be on Nick Cassidy, returning to his racing roots in Japan, poised to make an impactful appearance on the track.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Tokyo Bay, the race is scheduled to start at 15:03 local time, promising a day of high-octane electric racing action in one of the world’s most technologically advanced cities.

