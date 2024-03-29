Borneo FC have been crowned champions of 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 Regular Series champions.

After 30 matches in the 18-team league, the Borneo side has amassed 70 points – 15 points ahead of second-placed Persib Bandung.

Persib Bandung’s failure to pick up the full points against Bhayangkara FC yesterday when they were held to a scoreless draw at home at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, handed the initiative to Borneo FC.

And earlier this evening, Borneo FC showed that they were worthy champions when they held PSM Makassar 0-0 away at the Batakan Stadium.

The one point ensured Borneo FC the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 Regular Series championship as they held an unassailable 15 points advantage at the top with four more matches to play to the end of the season.

Borneo FC are 21 points ahead of third-placed Bali United.

At the end of the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 Regular Series, the top four teams will then move into the championship round in May.

FULLTIME RESULTS



Dewa United 4-1 Persita

Arema FC 0-1 Persebaya Surabaya

Persik Kediri 5-2 Persikabo 1973

Persib Bandung 0-0 Bhayangkara FC

Barito Putera 0-0 PSIS Semarang

PSM Makassar 1-1 Borneo FC

Madura United 0-0 PSS Sleman

