U Zaw Zaw will continue to serve as the President of the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) after winning another term at the MFF Elective Congress 2024 this afternoon.

The new MFF Executive Council will serve for the 2024-2028 session.

1. Chairman – U Zaw Zaw

2. Vice President – ​​U Pheo Phyo Tayza

3. Vice President – ​​U Tung Khun Naung Myint Wai

4. Vice President – ​​Dr. Khin Saw Oo

5. Representative of Upper Myanmar – U Kyaw Ma Tun

6. Representative of Upper Myanmar – U La Aung

7. Representative of Upper Myanmar – U Saw Nyein

8. Representative of Lower Myanmar – Dr. Chet Khaing Win

9. Representative of Lower Myanmar – U Win Koko

10. Representative of Lower Myanmar – U Thien Maung Soe

11. Myanmar National League (1) representative – U Zaw Min Thein

12. Myanmar National League (1) representative – U Hla Kyaw Win

13. Myanmar National League (1) representative – U Kyaw Oo

14. Myanmar National League (2) representative – U Daung Tha Than

15. Coach representative – U Soe Myat Min

16. Player representative – U Thi Ha Thu

17. Women’s football representative – Daw Thein Thein Aye

18. Referee representative – U Hla Tint

19. Futsal and Beach Representative – U Win Thaw

Dignitaries in attendance at the MFF Elective Congress were

Ms. Kanya Keomany (FIFA Council Member)

Mr. Lavin Vignesh (FIFA Lead Regional Office)

Mr. Ahmed Harraz (FIFA Senior MAs Governance Services Manager)

Mr. Karn Mirchandani (FIFA MAs Development Manager)

Ms. Nhodkeo Phawadee (Head of ASEAN Unit, AFC MA Division)

Ms. Varankumar Sagaran (Jr Manager of ASEAN Unit, AFC MA Division)

Maj.Gen. Khiev Sameth (President of AFF)

Mr. Winston Lee (General Secretary, AFF)

Mr. Feisal Eusoff (President of Brunei Football Association)

Mr. PG HJ Jufry Bin PG HJ Jaludin (EC Member of Brunei Football Association)

