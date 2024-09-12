Formula E announces record growth of its global TV audiences in Season 10, increasing by 35% to 491m

Its global fanbase has grown 23%, cementing Formula E as the fastest-growing motorsport in the world

The series’ social following has increased by 20%, delivering total impressions across channels to more than 1 billion

147% growth in video views across Formula E owned and operated platforms (social, web, app)

S11 fanbase set to grow further upon arrival of the new GEN3 EVO, capable of accelerating 0-60mph 30% faster than a current F1 car

Following the conclusion of Formula E’s 10th season this summer, the all-electric championship has secured record growth of its global cumulative TV viewership of 35% to 491m worldwide, with the Monaco race delivering Formulae E’s highest ever race audience at 40m. The series has also seen a surge in its global fanbase to an average of 374m for the season, an increase of 23% from the previous season.

Thanks to a focus on ever-more engaging social media content with drivers, teams, partners and special guests of the series, Formula E’s total social media following over the 16-race calendar grew by 20%, delivering more than 1 billion impressions across all social channels.

With the battle between drivers, teams and manufacturers at the top of the table peaking in the final stages of the championship, fans ranked Formula E more exciting than ever before and twice as innovative as F1. Thanks to clear race to road technology that the manufacturers are developing on track with Formula E and transferring into their consumer road cars, innovation was seen as a strong differentiator between the two series.

Key highlights of Season 10 data include:

23% growth in fans worldwide, up from 304m average in S9 to 374m in S10, peaking at 386m at start of the season, materially closing the gap on F1 and Moto GP and maintaining its position as the fastest-growing motorsport on the planet

Formula E now boasts 118m Chinese; 27m Indonesian; and 11m Brazilian fans respectively

35% growth in TV audience, an increase of 105m to 491m cumulative audience worldwide

US, Japan, Mexico and Spain each saw the highest ever audience of a singular programme in Formula E history

Monaco delivered the highest ever audience for a race – 40m

Six S10 races outperformed the most viewed S9 race that totalled 31m audience

Fans believe Formula E is more exciting than ever before and nearly twice as innovative as F1 (39% in favour of Formula E vs 21% for F1 for innovation)

20% growth in Formula E’s social media following

1 billion impressions across all Formula E owned social channels

147% growth in video views across Formula E owned and operated platforms (social, web, app)

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said:

“I’m delighted to reveal these impressive results which demonstrate the continued growth of our fanbase worldwide, as well as increases in our global TV audiences and social media following. We continue to be bold in our ambitions, and this data shows our commitment to exciting racing and innovation, cementing our position as the fastest-growing motorsport in the world against a backdrop of esteemed and more established series.

“We are still incredibly ambitious and are already planning an even bigger and more exciting year for Season 11, which starts in just a few months. Thanks to our loyal and growing fanbase, our partners and broadcasters, we will continue pushing the boundaries as the noisiest, quietest motorsport championship in the world. It’ll also be our fastest yet, as we launch our GEN3 Evo car, capable of 0-100km/h in 1.82 seconds, which promises even more entertaining racing across our 11-event season.”

Next season, the largest Formula E calendar to-date starts in São Paulo, Brazil on 7 December 2024, with 17 races in 11 locations spanning some of the most iconic urban destinations, including a return to Miami and Jakarta, and double-headers in Monaco, Tokyo and Shanghai before the season finale in London on the 26-27 July 2025.

The data presented is sourced from Kantar Sport (for TV viewership metrics), Conviva/Hookit (for social media analytics), and Google Analytics (for website/app usage).

To gauge the expansion of Formula E’s fanbase, Potentia Insight conducted a comprehensive survey of 33,000 adults across 16 markets in two waves. This methodical approach ensures a detailed and accurate reflection of global interest in Formula E. Certified by the Market Research Society, this survey adheres to industry standards and benchmarks, providing reliable insights into the sport’s growing appeal.

