VALENCIA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 29: The drivers, Formula E management and Formula E team members gather for a picture on the grid, in memory of all the victims of the Valencia flooding during Formula E Pre-Season Testing at Ricardo Tormo Circuit on October 29, 2025 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship pays tribute to the victims and communities affected by the devastating floods (DANA) in Valencia one year ago

Formula E announces a €25,000 donation to Solidaridad Sobre Ruedas (SSR) through its Better Futures Fund

Home to its Technical and Logistics Hub, the series aims to continue to help strengthen the Valencia region’s resilience and support the affected communities

Formula E paid tribute to the victims and communities affected by the devastating floods (DANA) that struck the Valencia region one year ago. To mark the anniversary, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship observed a moment of solidarity with members from across the whole ecosystem in remembrance and solidarity with those impacted.

In a show of ongoing support, Formula E today also announced a €25,000 donation to Solidaridad Sobre Ruedas (SSR) through its Better Futures Fund, to support the delivery of 30 refurbished vehicles to families who lost theirs in the floods.

Launched two years ago, the Better Futures Fund was created to build on the positive legacy Formula E leaves behind in host cities, maintaining the world-leading sustainability standards that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship sets across the sporting and sustainability sectors. In Season 12 (2025/26), a €25,000 charitable donation will be made in every host city to empower and support communities via impactful initiatives that will leave a legacy well beyond race weekends.

This initiative builds on the Formula E ecosystem’s previous donation of €53,485, which came from Formula E, teams, partners, and the wider ecosystem. This was used to supply 20 electric scooters and 20 electric bicycles to SSR following the floods, which helped residents regain access to essential services and work opportunities in the immediate aftermath. Together, these actions reflect Formula E’s ongoing mission to drive positive social impact and sustainable mobility solutions for communities affected by climate-related disasters.

Solidaridad Sobre Ruedas (SSR) is a non-profit organisation established by Real Federación Española de Automovilismo following the devastating DANA floods that struck Valencia in October 2024, one of the costliest climate disasters worldwide that year. The floods affected more than 230,000 people, caused €3.5 billion in damages, and destroyed over 130,000 vehicles, leaving thousands of families without a means of mobility.

In response, a group of Valencian professionals and motorsport figures came together to create SSR with one clear mission: to restore mobility and independence to people whose lives were halted by the floods. This year, SSR has set a goal of raising €100,000.

Through partnerships with local workshops, donors, and institutions, SSR manages the full life cycle of vehicle recovery and donation – from the receipt of used vehicles to their inspection, repair, and delivery to families in need. Each vehicle donation represents not only a return to daily activity and access to essential services but also a tangible step toward reactivating the local economy and rebuilding community resilience.

As the home of Formula E’s Technical and Logistics Headquarters, Valencia holds a special place in the championship’s heart, having been ever-present on the calendar since 2017.

Together, SSR and Formula E share a common vision: to use mobility as a force for good – driving independence, opportunity and sustainable recovery in the face of climate adversity.

Formula E continues to demonstrate its dedication to supporting Valencia with a sustained presence aimed at strengthening the area’s resilience, underscoring its unwavering commitment to the communities of Valencia, which it considers home.

Laura Jiménez, Managing Director Solidaridad Sobre Ruedas, said:

“I’m very proud of being part of this necessary initiative. Since the project started, we have donated more than 500 vehicles to those who needed it the most, and there are still people who need our help; that’s why we keep working on this project with all the energy and dedication possible. Without donations like this, it wouldn’t be possible to keep working and making this possible.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“Spain is my home country, and so I was especially heartbroken by the devastation that hit Valencia last year. The stories of loss – homes, businesses and even basic means of travel – were truly upsetting. I’m incredibly proud that Formula E continues to support the vital work of Solidaridad Sobre Ruedas in restoring mobility to those in need with a new donation of €25,000. We continue and always will stand with Valencia, and remain committed to its recovery, resilience, and sustainable future.”

Like this: Like Loading...